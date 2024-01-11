Tuvan throat singing group Alash begins U.S. tour at The Linda
Tonight, The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, will host Tuvan throat singing group Alash.
Albany is the group’s first stop on its U.S. tour, where audiences will hear music performed in a traditional technique that originated in a remote part of Central Asia.
WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Alash members Ayan Shirizhik, Bady Dorzhu-Ondar and Aian-ool Sam – who also played a three stringed instrument called a doshpuluur. Alash manager Sean Quirk interpreted.