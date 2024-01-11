© 2024
Northeast Report

Tuvan throat singing group Alash begins U.S. tour at The Linda

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST
Alash at WAMC's main studio in Albany
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Alash at WAMC's main studio in Albany

Tonight, The Linda, WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio, will host Tuvan throat singing group Alash.

Albany is the group’s first stop on its U.S. tour, where audiences will hear music performed in a traditional technique that originated in a remote part of Central Asia.

WAMC’s Lucas Willard spoke with Alash members Ayan Shirizhik, Bady Dorzhu-Ondar and Aian-ool Sam – who also played a three stringed instrument called a doshpuluur. Alash manager Sean Quirk interpreted.
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard