Sue Serino sworn in as Dutchess County executive

The Republican was technically sworn in on January 1 in order to serve in full capacity in the days leading up to the ceremony — and it was a busy first week. Much of Dutchess County received roughly a foot of snow over the weekend in the first major snowstorm of the season.

Nevertheless, a large crowd still dug out their cars and turned out for the event at Hudson Valley Regional Airport.

"I am so honored to call Dutchess County my home, and humbled by the support and trust that each one of you have given to me to represent our community," said Serino in her inaugural address.

Serino said she picked the airport because of its partnership with Dutchess Community College, which has offered flight classes and aviation management courses at the site through its Aviation Education Center since 2021. Serino said she hopes to support similarly creative programs to bolster the county’s economy and attract and retain residents young and old.

"As we begin to plan our next four years, no decision can be made without thinking of how it will effect our children," she added. "That's why I am making it a focus to invest in our future and help set them up for success for years to come."

Serino, a former state senator, has a long history in Dutchess County: she grew up in Wappingers Falls, and in addition to stints on the county legislature and the Hyde Park town board, she owns Serino Realty in Hyde Park. Sunday’s ceremony, however, marked her full return to Dutchess County politics since losing her campaign for the 41st District to Democratic State Senator Michelle Hinchey in 2022.

It also marked the end of the administration built by former county executive, now Congressman, Marc Molinaro. Serino’s fellow Republican left Dutchess County government to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District last year, tapping former County Executive William F.X. O’Neil to fill out the rest of his term. It was a bittersweet day for Molinaro, who thanked O’Neil for his service but looked forward to the future.

"There are going to times that [Serino] will be called — even today — just to make a simple decision. Do we go forward, or don't we? Do we shut things down, or do we keep them open?" Molinaro reflected. "As a leader, she will be responsible for moving the county even when you think that decision is the wrong one."

In her first week in office, Serino tapped Margaret M. Walker as the county’s sixth public defender, following the retirement of longtime county Public Defender Thomas N.N. Angell. Serino also established a new community engagement department to collect input and handle concerns from county residents.

Last week also saw the swearing in of Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, the first new person (and the first Democrat) to hold the seat in decades. And at a reorganization meeting of the county legislature, Republican Legislator Will Truitt was elected chairman by a 16-9 vote over Democratic Minority Leader Yvette Valdes Smith.

Truitt tells WAMC he’s excited to work alongside Serino.

"I think Sue is going to be such a seamless transition. She knows the people of Dutchess County so well, she has visited them time after time after time — as legislator, as state senator for all these years — and she’s been such an advocate for all of us," he noted. "I think she’s going to be a caring county executive."

The legislature has seen its fair share of division in recent months over issues like a planned homeless shelter in Poughkeepsie and pay raises for legislators. The body recently passed sizable raises for elected officials as part of the county’s $601 million budget. Under the budget, Serino’s salary as county executive was raised to more than $185,000. Serino has spoken against the idea of a pay raise.

In addition to youth programs, Serino tells WAMC her main concerns include public safety, senior programs, mental health services, transportation, and food insecurity. Serino says she especially wants to utilize the county’s housing trust and develop more affordable workforce housing to encourage younger residents to stay in the region.

Serino says she plans to meet with Governor Kathy Hochul around her State of the State address this week, in hopes of discussing affordable housing. Hochul’s extensive New York Housing Compact to build more than 800,000 units of housing statewide crumbled in Albany last year, partially due to opposition from suburban and rural representatives who took issue with a measure that would allow the state to circumvent local zoning officials on some projects.

“I understand what she wanted to do, but i just think when you don’t include the municipalities — you know, I think they felt like they were bypassed, and they really need to be a part of that conversation," Serino tells WAMC. "And we can do it.”

Serino defeated Democratic veterans’ advocate Tommy Zurhellen in November’s election.