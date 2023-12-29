Saratoga Springs city councilors secure city’s shelters in final meeting of the year

In the final meeting before the new term, Saratoga Springs city councilors secured funding for homeless service providers on Thursday.

After failing to sign a new inflation-adjusted contract with RISE Healthy Housing and Support Services the city council agreed to move forward to provide the organization, which runs a temporary year-round low-barrier shelter, with funding.

RISE Executive Director Sybil Newell says it’s a much-appreciated vote of confidence from city leaders.

“It’s been so encouraging that the current city council has continuously voted to fund the shelter. I know there’s been a bit of back and forth about it, but the message has been really clear, that the city feels that there is a need for a year-round low-barrier shelter, and we look forward to working with incoming Mayor Safford in the new year,” said Newell.

Republican John Safford is taking over from one-term Democratic Mayor Ron Kim.

The new 12-month contract for the RISE shelter is for roughly $387,000 as opposed to the first $300,000 in funding the organization received this summer, of which approximately half went into start-up costs.

Contract renewal was on the docket for the city council’s final regular meeting last week, but Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi wanted to make sure that Shelters of Saratoga, which runs the city’s seasonal shelter, was also reimbursed by the city.

Sanghvi spoke at the special end-of-year council meeting in support of the $25,000 in funding.

“I’m really glad this is working out because Shelters provided a critical service for our community and it is important that they get paid for the services they provided,” said Minita.

The seasonal shelter was relocated this year to 120 South Broadway and offers 75 beds during the city’s coldest months.

Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Dwayne Vaughn is looking forward to continuing to work with city hall into the new year.

“I am very encouraged about the new mayor coming in. I am looking forward to working with all the city council members and to make sure that some of our thoughts and ideas are heard. And I think that’s critically important. We’ve been doing this work for 30 years in the city,” said Vaughn.

The continued support for RISE comes during a years-long attempt to get a permanent, low-barrier shelter in the Spa City. After multiple failed attempts, the temporary shelter opened this year on the recommendation of Mayor Kim’s Task Force on Homelessness.

Again, Newell.

“The first six months of operation have shown us that there’s definitely a need still out there. And renewing this contract for a full year is going to buy us some time and buy the city some time to find a permanent solution,” explained Newell.

Kim says he’s proud of the impact his administration was able to make in the ongoing effort to provide more comprehensive services to the city’s unhoused.

“Here’s the number one proof that it works: you take a walk over to Woodlawn Garage and you’re not seeing 20-30 people essentially living in a garage in our city. I think that’s a testimony to a lot of the hard work that RISE has done. And I was also glad that we did Shelters of Saratoga. It’s my understanding that, you know, they’ve had a pretty full house themselves so we want to support that effort too,” said Kim.

Safford has committed to continuing to work with the task force established under Kim as well as Shelters of Saratoga and RISE to help better serve the unhoused residents of Saratoga Springs.

Safford has said he will have the Task Force on Homelessness present at a city council meeting early in the new term.