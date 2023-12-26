Kwanzaa begins tonight with celebrations across the region

Kwanzaa, a seven-day celebration of African American family, culture and community, is getting underway tonight.

Kwanzaa is a non-religious celebration created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, professor and chairman of Africana Studies at California State University.

Miki Conn, a founding member of the Capital District Kwanzaa Coalition, spoke to WAMC just ahead of the start of festivities at Proctors in Schenectady.

"The one tonight is the biggest, the has the most moving parts, you might say. We'll learn about setting up the Kwanzaa altar, the symbolism involved in the various items that we set up. And then we have the candle lighting. We have a child who will light the first candle, this being the first night. We have a recitation of the seven principles. So even if you just come for the first night you'll learn about all seven principles," said Conn.

Elaina Mosely, director of Operation Unite Education and Cultural Arts Center in Hudson, explains those principles.

"The language of Kwanzaa is Swahili, that universal language that's used in many of the African countries by people who speak three or four different languages," Mosely said. "So Swahili was meant to unite people. The seven principles of Kwanzaa: day one is Umoja (unity); Kujichagulia (self-determination); day 3 Ukima (collective work and responsibility); day 4 Ujamaa (cooperative economics); Nia, day 5 (purpose); day 6 Kuumba (creativity) and day 7 Imani (faith)."

The Kwanzaa Coalition has been holding events every year for the last decade. Co-chair Betty Harper says entertainment is a vital component of the holiday.

"That's important because we attempt to have something on stage that is all about Kwanzaa," said Harper. "Things that people, a lot of people don't even know, they're not even aware of. Everyone loves dance and song. So dance and song is always something that is entertaining, as long as it has a meaning to what we are doing."

Conn says no matter what color you are or where you're from, everyone can appreciate and celebrate Kwanzaa.

"The more we know, understand and support one another, I think the better world we'll live in. And each of the seven days, different organizations have agreed to host a Kwanzaa celebration," Conn said.