© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

2022 Senate candidate announces 2024 Senate bid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST
Gerald Malloy
Provided
/
Provided
Gerald Malloy

Vermont Republican Gerald Malloy has announced his second campaign for U.S. Senate.

Malloy ran for Senate and lost to Democrat Peter Welch in the 2022 general election. He announced on social media Friday that he is running for Senate in 2024.

The veteran and former defense contractor says he can “rebuild unity and actually make progress on the issues and problems and crises we are facing.”

Incumbent Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has not announced his 2024 plans.
Tags
News Gerald Malloy
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More