2022 Senate candidate announces 2024 Senate bid

Vermont Republican Gerald Malloy has announced his second campaign for U.S. Senate.

Malloy ran for Senate and lost to Democrat Peter Welch in the 2022 general election. He announced on social media Friday that he is running for Senate in 2024.

The veteran and former defense contractor says he can “rebuild unity and actually make progress on the issues and problems and crises we are facing.”

Incumbent Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has not announced his 2024 plans.

