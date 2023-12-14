KeyBank continues regional support efforts with donation to Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region has received $400,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to expand access, responsiveness, and services for people facing food insecurity.

The funding will support Trinity Alliance’s Health and Wellness Division, which has a food pantry and offers programs to those in need. Additionally, the nonprofit helps youth to foster strong families and communities. Sara Adams, the Health and Wellness Division leader, says the programs are there to help without stigma.

“Ranging from community health work, free tax preparation, winter clothes, holiday meals and toys. We have gun violence prevention programing, substance use reintegration facilities,” Adams said.

Adams says following the COVID-19 pandemic, community needs have increased. She says investments like this allow nonprofits to fill gaps in social safety nets.

“Just this year alone, we've seen a 15 now almost 20 percent increase in the demand for services compared to last year,” Adams said. “And as of now we are beyond where we were in the height of the pandemic in terms of service requests. It really seems that there's no end in sight.”

Adams adds that as weather and supply chain issues have disrupted food distribution, food security is the most demanded service.

KeyBank has invested more than $1 billion in the Capital Region since 2017 through its National Community Benefits Plan, which aims to support community development projects and affordable housing. Fran O’Rourke, KeyBank’s Capital Region Market President, says the investment gives everyone a chance to succeed.

“Post COVID, we've really had to focus on certainly areas like Trinity with again, the needs have just amplified, even more so than during COVID, which I'm not sure everybody fully realizes,” O’Rourke said. “In addition to that we're very focused on workforce development. So, we also did a large grant earlier this year to Ellis Hospital, which is a workforce development program so that neighbors in the surrounding community are coming in, getting coaches assigned to them and working to be able to become employees of the hospital, but not just entry level so that they have a true career path and are able to work their way up.”

Tamika Otis, KeyBank’s Capital Region Corporate Responsibility Officer, says collaboration is key to making meaningful advancements in communities.

“When people and organizations come together, great work gets done, and our entire region thrives,” Otis said.

Officials say those experiencing food insecurity and acute crises often live in food, pharmacy, and banking deserts. Additionally, these populations often identify with marginalized groups such as people of color, homeless, LGBTQ+, and immigrants.

