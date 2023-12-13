North Adams acknowledges Disabilities Awareness Month, appoints new Veterans Services Officer

Macksey, who won a second two-year term in November, read out a proclamation acknowledging the month.

“It is our responsibility to recognize and acknowledge that it is not disability, but unjust social barriers and attitudes that can keep individuals from realizing their full potential at school, work, home and in our communities," she read. "And whereas the support and cooperation of all people is needed to reduce the physical barriers and the attitudinal barriers that hinder full acceptance of people with disabilities.”

The mayor specifically highlighted the work of the North Adams Commission on Disability as well as individuals with disabilities within the city.

“Our current commission has been very busy working hard on awareness, rights, and access for disabled citizens," said Macksey. "They've advocated strongly for some of the changes here at city hall, which include new door openers, a new ramp, as well as the appointment of an ADA coordinator, which is Cara Farrell, our shared HR director.”

Macksey then introduced resident Jenna Thomas.

“Jenna has been a member of the special Olympics for 22 years," said the mayor. "In 2009, she was chosen to represent Team USA in the World Games that was held in Idaho. She competed in cross country skiing, doing a 500-meter race and a 1k race. She brought home a fifth place for the 500 and a gold in the 1k. In her race, she was the only skier from the USA. Since then, she competes in track and field and started bowling in 2019. Then in 2021, she found out that she was chosen to represent Massachusetts on the bowling team, which consisted of two females and two males at the 2022 US Games that were held in Florida. It was the biggest US Games ever. Jenna won the first medal for Massachusetts, and it just happened to be a gold medal. The next day, it was double bowling, and Jenna and her party partner Katie won another gold medal. On the last day of bowling, the team known as the Fab Four also won a gold medal.”

Macksey next turned to Randy Kemp, a thirty-year veteran of the North Adams Commission on Disability.

“He has been the voice of the commission during times when the words of disabled citizens were not even heard," said the mayor. "He patiently has worked through four administrations and has paved way with his keen aptitude, sense of humor, and most importantly, his desire to make North Adams a better place for our citizens with disability.”

The city council also approved Macksey’s nomination for the next Veterans Services Officer and District Director of North Adams- Mitchell Keil.

“I spent four years in the Marine Corps from 2006 to 2010 and had deployment in Afghanistan in 2008," said Keil. "For the last decade, I've been active in our veterans community in the area. During that time, my favorite part about being a part of the American Legion is getting to know my fellow veterans, and helping them in ways that they need it. I've been working in tree work the last few years, which I know is not part of this. But that whole time, I've been searching for a way to continue to help my fellow veterans, that wasn't part time, that wasn't in my spare time, something I could give my whole heart to. And when I saw this opening, I knew I had to pull my application and made sure that I could help my fellow veterans anyway I could.”

Keil assumes the role as of December 26th.