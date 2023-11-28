Burlington struggles with the unprovoked shooting of three Palestinian students

The unprovoked shooting of three students of Palestinian descent Saturday in Burlington has rocked the community and reverberated around the world. While officials say it’s too soon to label it a hate crime, many in the community see it as such and are concerned.

On Saturday night 20-year-old college students Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Aliahmad, and Kinnan Abdalhamid were shot while visiting relatives in Burlington.

The students’ families are in communities across the globe. Kinnan Abdalhamid’s uncle Radi Tamimi arrived in Burlington Monday from San Francisco. During a press conference shortly after he arrived he said his nephew grew up in the West Bank and the family thought sending him to the U.S. would be safer. But they now feel betrayed.

“Just betrayed in the sense that we, the family, sent him to college here with the hopes that this was safer and better and more you know potential for him," said Tamimi. "And the fact that this happened, and in a town like this, a small storybook town, we’re just shocked. Feels like a betrayal in that sense. And we’re not angry with anyone in particular except the obvious suspect. But it’s just sad to see someone who had so much excitement and genuine appreciation for where he was, or where he is and what he’s doing and opportunities he’s given. And for this to happen can really change someone’s life and that’s what I’m afraid of.”

The Jewish Communities of Vermont issued a statement signed by Jewish leaders across the state denouncing the violence and “any hatred that could lead to an act like this.” Executive Director Rabbi Tobie Weisman says she was appalled when she heard about the shootings.

“I was very, very upset and frightened," said Weisman. "That could have easily been Jews walking down the street that were obviously Jewish. It just hit home. And the Palestinian students just walking down the street minding their own business getting shot at is horrendous and very scary for our entire community. People are very upset because this act of violence, I mean we don’t know if it’s a hate crime, but it’s just very scary because the Palestinians are a minority and the Jews are a minority. So we feel close to the situation.”

48-year-old Jason Eaton was charged with three counts of attempted second degree murder. Many in the local community and beyond are calling for the alleged shooter to be prosecuted for hate crimes. But Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says they do not have enough evidence yet to bring such charges.

“Although we do not yet have evidence to support a hate crime enhancement, I do want to be clear that there is no question this was a hateful act,” George said.

In City Hall Park, Burlington resident Shana Hosking was aghast over the shooting.

“Oh my gosh I can’t believe that happened," Hosking said. "What the hell is this world coming to? The war has to end. This is horrible. I mean innocent people. They were all students and they were high honors. I believe it is a hate crime. That is so horrible. What is this world coming to? But a lot of people just can’t be helped. They’re evil. There’s no discipline in the world anymore and it’s horrible. But it was a hate crime.”

On Church Street, downtown Burlington resident Bob Kiernan was more reserved about whether the shooting is a hate crime.

“I don’t know," considered Kiernan. "Several people said very well, including Chief Murad, that we need to wait until we know more. But too many people including our mayor is getting close to saying it’s a hate crime before anyone’s established that it’s a hate crime. So I don’t have an opinion because I don’t have enough information or knowledge to say that it was or wasn’t.”

State’s Attorney George explains that in Vermont a hate crime is an enhancement of a particular crime.

“When you add a hate crime enhancement that changes things," said George. "It means that we actually have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt an additional element of the crime. Sometimes that’s quite clear based on things that might have been said. But we do need direct and great evidence to support that additional element. I would also just say that in this particular case these are life felonies. So in this particular case even with the hate crime enhancement he would still be facing the same penalty: twenty years to life.”

President Joe Biden issued a statement Monday saying he and the First Lady were “horrified” and praying for the students’ recovery. On Tuesday Vice President Kamala Harris offered sympathies to those affected, noting “While the facts of this tragedy are still being investigated, we know that far too many people live with the fear that they could be targeted and attacked based on their beliefs or who they are.” Mayor Miro Weinberger says it’s one of the most shocking and disturbing events in city history.