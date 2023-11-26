Three men of Palestinian descent shot in Burlington

Police in Vermont are investigating after three young men of Palestinian descent were shot on Saturday. No arrests have yet been announced.

According to the Burlington Police Department, the three men, all age 20, were visiting in relatives in Burlington for the Thanksgiving holiday. Police say the men were confronted by a white man with a handgun, who fired at least four shots without speaking.

Two of the men were shot in the torso, the other in the lower extremities. All three survived and were being treated for their injuries. Police did not release their names.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement:

“That there is an indication this shooting could have been motivated by hate is chilling, and this possibility is being prioritized in the BPD’s investigation.”

Chief Jon Murad says the FBI is working directly with the city police department. Those with information are asked to call 802-658-2704.