WAMC Sports Report 11/27/23: Hurts runs for winning TD in OT, Eagles rally past Bills 37-34

NFL

Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and thea Philadelphia Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills 37-34. Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, and he outdueled Buffalo’s Josh Allen while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott tied the game with a 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining. After the Bills went ahead with a field goal on the first possession of OT, Hurts ran virtually untouched for the 12-yard score that made the Eagles the only 10-1 team in the NFL.

Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock’s go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York’s third interception of New England’s woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7. New England had a chance to win in the final minute, but coach Bill Belichick played for a tie and Chad Ryland was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left. Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass for New York, which did more than enough against quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe to send the Patriots to their fourth straight loss.

Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. The Steelers totaled 421 yards, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards. Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 120 yards receiving as the Steelers outgained their opponent for the first time this season under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner. Chris Boswell kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to keep the Bengals at bay. Cincinnati got a field goal from Evan McPherson just before the 2-minute warning, but the Steelers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Desmond Ridder overcame two interceptions by throwing a touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons moved into a first-place tie in the woeful NFC South by beating the New Orleans Saints 24-15. The Saints and Falcons each are 5-6. The Saints were limited by injury problems at wide receiver after losing Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (thigh). New Orleans still outgained the Falcons 444-397 as Derek Carr passed for 304 yards but had to settle for five field goals by Blake Grupe. Robinson ran for 91 yards with a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor ran for two scores, Gardner Minshew added another and the Indianapolis Colts defense came up with a late turnover to preserve a 27-20 victory over Tampa Bay. Indy has won three straight to climb above .500 for the first time since the end of September. The Bucs have lost four straight road games, this one in uncharacteristic fashion. Indy gashed the usually stingy Tampa Bay run defense for 155 yards and 5.7 yards per carry. Taylor's 1-yard TD run with 7:30 to play made it 27-17 and the Bucs couldn't get in the end zone again.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans. Houston had a chance to tie it with 34 seconds left, but Matt Ammendola's 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar. The Jaguars improved to 8-3, avenging their 37-17 home loss to Houston in Week 3 and creating some separation in the division. The Texans fell to 6-5. C.J. Stroud threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns and 76 yards helping the Tennessee Titans snap a three-game skid beating the Carolina Panthers 17-10 on Sunday. This was just the fourth game in Music City this season for the Titans, who played at home only once over the past seven weeks. Tennessee improved to 4-0 when playing at Nissan Stadium this season. Arden Key had a sack and forced fumble recovered by two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans had four sacks. The Panthers remain winless away from home and have lost four straight.

The Denver Broncos came up with a trio of takeaways in their 29-12 win over the Cleveland Browns. That gives the Broncos 15 takeaways in their last four games. They haven't had that good of a stretch since 34 years. Russell Wilson ran for a score and threw for a touchdown in leading the Broncos to their fifth straight victory. The Browns fell to 7-4 and lost several players to injury, including quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Also hurt were Myles Garrett, Jordan Elliott and Amari Cooper.

Matthew Stafford threw for 229 yards and a season-high four touchdown passes, two each to Tyler Higbee and Kyren Williams, and the Los Angeles Rams rolled to a 37-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Williams had a huge game in his return from an ankle injury, running for 143 yards and catching six passes for 61 yards, including touchdown receptions of 15 and 3 yards. The Rams won their second straight game overall and continued their recent dominance in the NFC West rivalry, winning nine straight games in Arizona going back to 2014. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray completed 27 of 45 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown in his third game since returning from an ACL tear in his right knee.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their three-game second-half scoring drought to rally past the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17. Kansas City fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter but tied it by halftime and pulled away after that. Isiah Pacheco rushed for two touchdowns, and Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards and a TD. Josh Jacobs rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders, ending a 12-game streak in which the Chiefs did not allow a 100-yard rusher.

Rookie Zay Flowers had a touchdown catch and ran for a game-sealing score late in the fourth quarter, Baltimore forced four turnovers, and the AFC-best Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10. Lamar Jackson threw for 177 yards and ran for 39 on 11 carries, becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to exceed 5,000 rushing yards. Baltimore is 9-3 and heads into its bye week one-half game ahead of Kansas City, Jacksonville and Miami for the best record in the conference. Justin Herbert was 29 of 44 for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Chargers, who have lost three straight.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson confronted Eagles fans and appeared to shove one of them during Buffalo’s loss on Sunday night. Lawson, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and other Bills players walked from the sideline toward the front row of stands at Lincoln Financial Field and started jawing at Eagles fans. Phillips got close to the face of one fan before Lawson walked up and seemingly put his hands on the spectator, according to video that circulating on social media. Security eventually intervened and the fan continued to shout toward the Buffalo players as they walked away.

Sunday’s airing of the late afternoon games on the NFL RedZone Channel literally went code red. The broadcast was interrupted when a fire alarm went off in the NFL Network building, which is located across the street from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood Park complex. Host Scott Hanson informed viewers that his production crew had to evacuate the studio. An NFL Network official said there had been a false alarm at the studio. The alarm did not effect pregame preparations for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers across the street. RedZone remained on the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before Hanson and his crew were able to return to the studio a short time later.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Chicago is at Minnesota tonight at 8:15.

NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and the Brooklyn Nets made an NBA season-best 25 3-pointers in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. Lonnie Walker IV and Royce O’Neale each made six 3-pointers and Mikal Bridges had four. The previous high this season was 23 by Dallas at Memphis on Oct. 30. The Nets set a franchise record for any quarter with 11 3-poiners in the second and made 16 in the first half. They finished 25 of 52, falling short of the franchise record of 27 and the NBA mark of 29. Walker and O’Neale each scored 20 points and Bridges had 15 to help Brooklyn improve to 8-8. DeMar Derozan led Chicago with 27 points.

Devin Booker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 11 assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to their seventh straight victory, 116-113 over the New York Knicks on Sunday. With Kevin Durant out for a second straight game because of a sore right foot, the Knicks focused extra attention on Booker throughout the game. But after they forced him to give up the ball initially on the Suns’ final possession, Booker raced to get it back and fired from behind the arc, right in front of New York’s bench. Eric Gordon added 25 points for the Suns. Jalen Brunson had 35 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Knicks.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and the injury-depleted NBA-best Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were sidelined with injuries for Boston (13-4). Holiday was out for the second straight game with a sprained right ankle and Porzingis strained his left calf in a loss at Orlando on Friday afternoon. Both were dressed in street clothes and on the bench. Trae Young paced the Hawks with 33 points and seven assists. He came in averaging 35.7 points in his last three games and made at least five 3-pointers in each. He continued that run by going 6-of-16 on 3-point attempts Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tiebreaking tip-in with 18.5 seconds left, Damian Lillard scored 31 points against his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 on Sunday. Lillard played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Trail Blazers before requesting a trade over the summer and eventually landing in Milwaukee just before the start of training camp. He faced Portland for the first time. The Bucks trailed 81-55 early in the third quarter, the largest deficit overcome by a winning team in the NBA this season. Antetokounmpo had 33 points. Jerami Grant led Portland with 22 points, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 12 assists.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley each had 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-97 on Sunday. Rudy Gobert added 13 points to help the Timberwolves win for the fourth time in the last five games. Conley added a season-high 10 assists and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 18 points. The Grizzlies lost their fourth straight dropped to 0-8 at home. The Timberwolves sit atop the Western Conference standings, while Memphis was struggling to stay out of the conference cellar, trying to maintain any competitiveness as it deals with injuries and the 25-game suspension of Ja Morant.

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony scored 30 points each to help the Orlando Magic pull away for a 130-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets and extend their win streak to seven games. Anthony scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, keying a rally that helped the Magic stretch their lead as high as 16 points. He also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists. Paolo Banchero had 23 points and eight assists. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 23 points and 10 rebounds. The win streak is Orlando’s longest since a nine-game streak from Dec. 23, 2010 to Jan. 12, 2011.

Darius Garland had 24 points and eight assists and Max Strus scored his 20 points in the third quarter, helping Cleveland Cavaliers to a 105-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers took their largest lead at 89-77 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Garland. Dennis Schroder countered with a 3-pointer that pulled Toronto within 103-102. After Donovan Mitchell made two free throws to extend Cleveland’s advantage to 105-102 with 10 seconds remaining, Gary Trent Jr. stepped out of bounds in the corner before getting off a potential tying shot and the Cavaliers ran out the final ticks. Raptors center Jakob Poeltl set season highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had a season-high 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Nuggets spoiled the Denver debut of Victor Wembanyama with a 132-120 win over San Antonio. Wembanyama, the top pick in the June draft, finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals but couldn’t stop San Antonio from losing its 12th straight, the third longest losing streak in franchise history. The Spurs lost 13 in a row in the 1988-89 season and 16 in a row last season. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson scored 20 for Denver.

NHL

David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Dylan Larkin supplied a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who have won three straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Lyon made 37 saves in his third start this season. Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power play goal for the Wild, who are winless in their last seven games. Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots. Minnesota is 0-5-2 during the skid.

Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes scored in the first period, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2. Neighbours also scored in the third and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves as St. Louis bounced back nicely after losing 8-3 to Nashville on Friday. Binnington went the distance in his sixth win after the Blues used two goaltenders in their previous two games. Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games. Ryan Donato and Boris Katchouk scored for the Blackhawks, and Arvid Soderblom made 24 stops.

Andrei Svechnikov scored his first goal of the season with 1:55 left for the Carolina Hurricanes’ third goal in an 8:04 span in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. After Columbus scored twice early in the third, Jesperi Kotkaniemi cut it to 2-1 at 9:59 and Brady Skjei tied it with 3:09 to go. Svechnikov also had an assist. Svechnikov missed the first eight games of the season while rehabbing from major knee injury. The 23-year-old All-Star then failed to score in his first 11 games. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 shots. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and assist for Columbus. Kirill Marchenko also scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves.

Roman Josi had a goal and two assists to help Nashville beat Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday night, extending the Predators’ winning streak to five and ending the Jets’ run at five. Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves. Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists to give him nine points in two games and help the Edmonton Oilers rout the Anaheim Ducks 8-2 on Sunday night. Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, James Hamblin, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots. The Oilers have won two straight to improve to 7-12-1. Max Jones scored for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost six in a row to fall to 9-12-0. Anaheim starter Lukas Dostal was replaced by John Gibson in the second period after Edmonton scored six goals on 16 shots. Gibson stopped eight of 10 shots. There were three goals on the first five shots on goal and the Oilers led 4-2 after the opening period.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Houston 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 0

SLALOM

Mikaela Shiffrin built on her first-run lead to win a women’s World Cup slalom for her record-extending career victory No. 90. The American two-time Olympic champion pleased the home crowd in Vermont by posting the fastest time in both runs and beating her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.33 seconds. Shiffrin said “it’s amazing to do this ... with the home crowd.” Shiffrin is from Colorado but honed her skills at the Burke Mountain Academy near Killington as a teenager. Shiffrin gathered her 90 wins from 254 starts on the World Cup since her 2011 debut. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener finished third.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll to give the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 52 of 62 first-place votes. Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24. The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6 and cleared the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3.

Texas A&M has hired Duke coach Mike Elko, replacing Jimbo Fisher with his former defensive coordinator for four years in College Station. A person with direct knowledge of the decision told the AP on condition of anonymity that a deal was in place and Elko was on his way from Durham, North Carolina, to College Station, Texas, late Sunday night. Elko left the Aggies for his first head coaching job at Duke after the 2021 season and went 15-8 in two seasons. Texas A&M fired Fisher earlier this month, paying a record buyout of more than $75 million.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is ready to put his money where his mouth is if it means college football players and other athletes would be paid. He said he would take less pay if that would help athletes to get paid by the schools. He said he hopes other coaches would make the same offer. He said he was reminded of the sacrifice athletes make when offensive lineman Zak Zinter broke his leg in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ 30-24 win over Ohio State.

Other than the people inside the Iowa football building and the team’s most optimistic fans, few expect the Hawkeyes to pose much of a challenge to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Doubts that the No. 18 Hawkeyes can upset the second-ranked Wolverines are illustrated by the point spread. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Iowa as a 22 1/2-point underdog for Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says his team has won as a long shot before and that anything is possible in sports.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Denis Bouanga scored his fourth goal of the MLS Cup playoffs in the 30th minute, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made seven saves, and defending champion Los Angeles FC advanced to the Western Conference final with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders. Bouanga got one chance at goal and didn’t miss, scoring in his sixth straight game and sending LAFC home for the conference championship game against the Houston Dynamo next Saturday. It also kept alive LAFC’s hopes of becoming the first back-to-back champion since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12. The Sounders' 19-game playoff unbeaten streak at home dating to 2013 came to an end.

FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION

Football Bowl Subdivision newcomers James Madison and Jacksonville State along with five-win Minnesota are bound for bowls because of a shortage of six-win teams. Those three teams round out the 82 available spots because only 79 teams achieved the six wins necessary for bowl eligibility. James Madison is 11-1 and Jacksonville State is 8-4 but they are transitioning to full FBS status and wouldn't be eligible if there were enough six-win teams. Minnesota gets the final slot based on its high Academic Progress Rate score.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAlbany 86 Siena 51 to win Albany Cup

Colorado 85 Iona 68



On the Women’s side:

Stanford 79 UAlbany 35

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12)Texas A&M 73 Iowa St. 69

Final (15)Texas 86 Wyoming 63

Final (19)FAU 84 Virginia Tech 50

