Burlington City Council addresses energy issues during latest meeting

The Burlington, Vermont City Council had a number of items on its agenda Monday evening. The most controversial involved a District Energy System and improvements at the city’s wood-powered steam generating station.

Two resolutions before the city council Monday evening were energy related. One would implement a carbon pollution impact fee and regulate types of energy systems that can be used in new buildings.

A second lengthy resolution would allow the Burlington Electric Department to provide steam power to a district energy system from the city’s McNeil generating plant.

More than two hours of public comment preceded council debate. New North End resident Dan Quinlan reflected the majority who spoke against approval of the District Energy Plan.

“All combustion, including the burning of wood, can raise carbon pollution," said Quinlan. "Rather than investing in the McNeil Plant we need to phase it out as quickly as possible. Furthermore expenditures made on this proposed project will further delay investments on a far more impactful solution: major investments on site and off site, solar, wind and geothermal.”

Meanwhile city resident Liz Curry urged councilors to support the plan.

“Your support will allow Burlington’s electric rates to continue being the lowest in Vermont," said Curry. "It will allow the Medical Center to avoid increased use of natural gas. It will allow many of UVM’s buildings to switch off of natural gas. It will allow the McNeil Plant to run more efficiently. It will allow Vermont’s sustainable forests to continue preserving our working landscape.”

The energy proposals that dominated public comment were later taken up by city councilors.

The first to be debated was a resolution to implement a carbon fee and regulate energy systems. Amendments to change its language and to postpone action failed. Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, touted the city’s green and net zero efforts before the council’s final vote.

“There are very few communities in the country that have taken this step of actually implementing some form of carbon pollution pricing," asserted Weinberger. "This is a critical strategy. This policy will accelerate our efforts to cut carbon and will expand electrification.”

The resolution to implement the new ordinance passed 8 to 4.

The panel then turned to the District Energy Plan and the implications for the McNeil Generating Plant.

North District Independent Mark Barlow said through collaborations a number of provisions were added to strengthen the proposal.

“In addition to moving a district energy system forward, further commit us to the following: working toward additional efficiencies at McNeil; assurances that no additional wood will be burned to create the steam used for District Energy; limits on future wood usage; plans for reduction in stack emissions; future transition planning and commitments to work with UVMMC on their efficiency and electrification efforts," listed Barlow. "These are all really significant additions that strengthen the resolution and help us meet our climate goals.”

Ward 1 Progressive Zoraya Hightower says she supports operation of the McNeil Generating Plant but is not convinced this is the correct long-term strategy for the city.

“I appreciate all the work that was done to add additional limitations to make the plant more efficient," said Hightower. "But I don't feel comfortable with the long-term commitment with us not knowing the long-term plan of what we actually want with McNeil and if we do want this plant to operate in 40 or 50 years.”

The measure passed 6 to 4 with two recusals.