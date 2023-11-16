REI to open store at Crossgates Mall in 2024

Confirming longtime rumors, REI Co-op will be opening a store in New York’s Capital Region. The outdoor retailer headquartered in Seattle plans to utilize 25,000 square feet at Crossgates Mall beginning in fall 2024.

REI Co-op says it will be its sixth location in New York, after a new store opens in Ithaca next summer. The closest REI location to Albany is in West Hartford, Connecticut – more than 120 miles away. REI says the Crossgates location will feature apparel and gear for a range of outdoor activities and have certified mechanics to tune and repair bikes, skis and snowboards.

“We’ve long recognized the opportunity to serve REI members and the broader outdoor community in the Capital Region,” said Sonny Russell, REI regional director, in a statement. “We’re grateful for the loyalty of our members in Upstate New York who shop online or travel to one of our northeast stores. We look forward to serving them locally and building partnerships with nonprofits doing incredible work to create belonging in the outdoors.”

REI will likely compete with L.L. Bean, Eastern Mountain Sports and Dick’s Sporting Goods – which has a location at Crossgates. REI says it already has nearly 43,000 members in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area.