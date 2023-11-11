Saratoga Springs mayor-elect John Safford discusses win in three-way race

After a decade of Democratic dominance on the Saratoga Springs city council, Republican-endorsed candidates picked up two seats in this week's municipal elections.

John Safford, who ran unsuccessfully twice for county supervisor, was victorious in his second bid for mayor on Tuesday. The Republican defeated first-term Democratic Mayor Ron Kim and One Saratoga-endorsed former City Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen in a three-way race.

WAMC's Lucas Willard caught up with Safford on Wednesday to ask how he's feeling about the win.

I'm processing, you know, and I'm obviously, I'm elated. Not just for myself, but for so many people that have hoped now that we can bring some balance back to the city. So yeah, so I'm I'm very excited for that. But of course, you know, I've been through a lot of startups. And so now I'm, I'm just processing, you know, what do I need to do now to actually fulfill some of the… how am I going to bring peace back to that council?

This was your fourth run for city office, including your run for mayor against Joanne Yepsen in 2015. So, is there anything that you learned in any of the last campaigns that helped carry you to a win this year, in 2023?

Yes, I mean, when I did run in ‘15, I didn't know anything. You know, no one was running against Joanne. And so, I said, ‘Well, let me try.’ And I learned from everything I do, you know, that, I mean, that's just kind of the story of my life. I've started businesses that failed, and I've started businesses that have been very successful. And, you know, I'm not somebody who quits. And, and I did learn a lot running for supervisor, because, and why that is important, is, as I've said, in a number of interviews, I think with you, if we are going to really address anything with regard to homelessness, a relationship with the county is going to be important. And I know a lot of people there now, so I'm, you know, I learned every time. Now, if you, I don't know if you and I had talked about this, but I've often said, I always get 45%. And if the Democrats split, which they did, then I can win. And that's exactly what happened. So if you're asking my experience, political races, often come down to just those numbers and I am so grateful for the team and I and, and getting out those votes. But it turned out to be almost exactly like was predicted. So, I thought that was pretty cool.

So, you are now going to be joining a city council with three Democrats who ran unopposed. Have you started laying any groundwork or have you had any conversations? Are you planning to have any conversations with the incumbent city councilors?

Totally. I've, you know, the only one I don't know really well in Minita. But I've certainly had discussions with Commissioner Golub in pushing more and more. And, you know, I think I can get along with them. I mean, if I have any goal for the next, you know, two days, two weeks, it's to make sure that as as chairman was just what I've been lecturing long, that they can learn to trust me, and trust that I'm there for them. And not just for myself. And that's my number one goal is because my promise was to try and bring peace, civility back to those meetings back to City Hall. And, you know, so that's what I'm going to do. That's my plan right now. It's very general, but it's very particular as to what I…the actual plan I'm thinking about every minute now in how to do that. So…that's what I'm going to be doing.

So, you are the first Republican mayor to be elected in Saratoga Springs in a decade. And do you think your campaign offers a guidebook or pathway, do you think, for other Republicans who may be interested in running in the future in Saratoga Springs for a city council that's been dominated by Democrats for the last 10 years?

Yes…I think the thing that excites me the most is to see that people have hope that that's possible. And I do have to give credit to the One Saratoga line where moderate Democrats can have a place to vote. And I hope that they continue that line. I'm very grateful to Chris Mathiesen who, you know, stayed and fought for that line. Obviously, Coll and Veitch were on that line as well and they did very well with the two lines. And yes, so, yes, I think a lot of people are encouraged that we're kind of over this hump where Republicans are thought of from a national standpoint and disliked, you know? That, that a Republican can be honest and can represent a worthwhile side and point of view, to just bring a positive balance to what's been happening. Not to stop any good things that are going on. I'm very happy that our police have cameras. I think the civilian review board can be very useful for the city. There's just a number of things that I think are good that we definitely want to keep, but to get back to just the basic needs of the city. Like getting permits, you know? And having it work smoothly and, and the streets keep the streets clean and keep the sewers running and do the infrastructure things that we have. All the basic municipal things that need to be done, we need to get back to concentrating on why this is a great little city.