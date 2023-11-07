Safford wins race for Saratoga Springs mayor, Coll takes public safety commissioner race

Republican John Safford has won the race for Saratoga Springs mayor, ousting Democratic incumbent Ron Kim after one term.

Former city public safety commissioner and independent candidate Chris Mathiesen came in third. Safford made civility a big part of his campaign following public feuds among members of the all-Democrat city council and council meetings being disrupted.

“This is a huge win for the city,” Safford said Tuesday night. “For the people of the city, the regular people who don’t want to be told how to think. And they want the city to get back to what it is, the great city that it is with wonderful services, that’s what we’re here to do.”

In the race for public safety commissioner, Tim Coll has declared victory. The Democrat who ran on the Republican line is a retired FBI agent. Coll bested Democratic incumbent Jim Montagnino, who endorsed Safford for mayor and lost the backing of the city Democratic Committee in the final hours of the race. Independent Kristen Dart had received the backing of the other Democratic council members.

Saying he was honored and humbled, Coll said he will treat everyone with professionalism, respect and dignity.

“I think it starts with treating everyone equally,” Coll said Tuesday night. “Including my fellow council members. I think you need to set that example for the rest of the community and that’s what I intend to do.”