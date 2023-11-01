Three candidates for Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner approach election day

Voters in Saratoga Springs face the choice between three registered Democrats running for Public Safety Commissioner.

First-term incumbent Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino will appear on the Democratic ballot, but his candidacy has not been without controversy among Democratic circles.

Montagnino received the endorsement of the city’s Democratic committee, but this summer its members penned a letter of concern over his confrontations with Black Lives Matter activists during city council meetings.

Montagnino has sought low-level charges against demonstrators who brought some council meetings to a halt – moves that have also put him at odds with fellow sitting council members, all fellow Democrats.

The city is currently complying with an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s Office over former officials’ interactions with demonstrators.

Montagnino has been upfront about his moderate political philosophy. The self-described “Kennedy Democrat” did not apologize for lewd remarks he made in an internal email in an interview with WAMC last month, and has said he does not want to conform to anyone’s standards.

“I don't believe that there should be a requirement of a purity test in order to be a member of a party. And I'm very pleased to see that the Democratic city committee, now majority of the Democratic city committee, are in my corner on this. Not because they agree with everything I have to say, but they agree with the notion that we are a big tent party and that there are multiple points of view here,” said Montagnino.

Montagnino’s Democratic colleagues on the city council backed a challenger in the Public Safety race. Kristen Dart, who was named by Mayor Ron Kim to chair the city’s first civilian review board, entered the race after the June primary on her own independent Community First line.

Montagnino claims Dart was “hand-picked” by Black Lives Matter activists, which Dart denies. But Dart says she is proud of the group’s endorsement.

“And that doesn't mean that I'm going to make everybody happy, or, you know, BLM will get everything that they want or that other advocacy organizations will get everything, but they want, they will know that they will be heard and listened to. And if we can't get them to what they need and explanation as to why, I think more communication could go a long way,” said Dart.

A third candidate in the race, Tim Coll, is a retired FBI agent.

Coll has received the endorsement of the city’s Republican Committee and the bipartisan One Saratoga platform.

Coll has called for what he calls “omnipresent policing” and described the idea during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters in October.

"And that's policing based on people's activity, rather than their status as Black or white, rich or poor, or by their sexual orientation," said Coll. "So, I think if we police in that manner, we'll have more trust from the community, and our victims are more likely to come to come forward."

At the same forum, Dart emphasized the importance of building strong relationships between residents and the police department.

"And that means having direct conversations and coming up with policy solutions that meet the needs of our community in this moment," said Dart.

Skidmore Democrats are hosting a candidate forum tonight on the private college campus, but Saratoga Springs Republican Committee Chair Michael Brandi has advised GOP candidates against attending the student event, including Coll.

Coll’s campaign did not immediately respond for comment on whether he will attend.

Election Day is November 7th.