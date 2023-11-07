Mantello makes history with win in Troy mayoral election as Republicans retake office

After eight years, Troy voters have backed a Republican to take over the mayor’s office. City Council President Carmella Mantello defeated Democratic Rensselaer County Legislator Nina Nichols in the race to replace two-term Democratic Mayor Patrick Madden.

Mantello says she wants to make the city run more smoothly and improve communication while avoiding tax hikes.

According to results from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections, Mantello won about 55 percent of the vote to Nichols’ 45 percent.

In the race to replace Mantello as city council president, Democrat Sue Steele had a roughly 51 to 48 percent lead over Republican Brad Lewis.