Troy voters to choose new city leaders on Election Day

Voters in Troy will elect new leaders on Election Day.

Democratic Troy Mayor Patrick Madden is prevented from running for a third four-year term. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello is looking to fill the role.

After eight years leading the council, Mantello says she wants to improve communication in city hall and with residents. She spoke with WAMC in a wide-ranging interview in October.

“Communication is very difficult. And as mayor of the city, I'm not just going to communicate with the legislative branch more, but I'm also going to communicate with the people of Troy. We're going to involve the people of Troy on major developments before they hit the planning board,” said Mantello.

Often during Mantello’s tenure as council president, Democrats have held the majority.

With eyes on the corner office, Mantello says as mayor she would take input from the city employees on how to make Troy run more smoothly and tackle lingering issues.

“So what we're going to do is take a step back look internally be more efficient, coordinate through agencies, implement the Quality of Fife Task Force, which is all about community policing, DPW, litter patrol, code all working together to tackle the issues whether it being illegal dumping, absentee landlords,” said Mantello.

Also vying for mayor is Rensselaer County legislator Nina Nichols. The Democrat seeks to support neighborhoods and address what she says is an unequal distribution of resources in the Collar City.

“Some neighborhoods are much stronger than others and some need some additional love. And I think about Lansingburgh, North Central and South Troy as key places where we need to be investing more,” said Nichols.

A top priority for Nichols is to invest in public infrastructure and green spaces to improve quality of life.

“I think that Troy should have a goal of having the best parks and playgrounds in the Capital Region, it'll make this a better city to raise a family,” said Nichols.

As Mantello leaves her position as city council president, two are vying to replace her in the citywide post.

City councilmember Sue Steele, the Democratic caucus and current council majority leader, is hoping to take the gavel. The two-term District 3 legislator says experience sets her apart.

“I have the experience on the council, I have the experience in other levels of government and it’s really not something that we should view as an on-the-job training exercise, and the voters really deserve someone who can step in Day 1 and do the job,” said Steele.

Steele, who defeated District 4 city councilor Emily Menn in the June primary, says addressing public infrastructure and investing in the city’s workforce are top priorities.

“So that we can provide the services that taxpayers deserve, and unfortunately, that has not been the case over the last few years,” said Steele.

Running against Steele on the Republican line is Brad Lewis, a first-time political candidate.

Also with an eye on improving city services, Lewis attributes quality of life issues to vacant city positions.

“Well, there's 40 vacancies in the city right now. And those vacancies are hurting the morale and the effectiveness of the city, which is causing quality of life issues that trickled down to trash, you know, snow plowing, leaf pickup,” said Lewis.

Lewis, who has campaigned alongside Mantello, says he wants to bring the city council together toward a shared vision for the future of Troy.

“I think the less that we divide each other and the more we keep on the path of communicating, trying to make try the best it can be and trying to stay focused on that main goal,” said Lewis.