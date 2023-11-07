© 2023
Cinquanti notches second four-year term as Amsterdam mayor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST
Mayor Michael Cinquanti and challenger Pastor Michael Arbige
Democratic Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti has won a second term, defeating a fiery local pastor running on the Republican line.

Cinquanti took about 60 percent of the vote against Mike Arbige, according to results from the Montgomery County Board of elections.

Cinquanti highlighted his management of city finances during the campaign and said his administration is investing in aging infrastructure. He accused Arbige of focusing on national wedge issues like gun control and immigration during the closing weeks of the campaign.
