Burlington, Vermont leaders discuss a potential redevelopment project and funding to help the downtown

While the number of items on the Burlington, Vermont City Council’s agenda was short Monday, the discussions were lengthy as it considered a potential downtown development project and funds to help downtown Church Street merchants.

The city council’s deliberative agenda was comprised of two items: a look at potential redevelopment of what is being referred to as the Gateway Block and approval of funds to support the downtown area.

Initial plans for the Gateway Block would form a public-private partnership to redevelop the 3.81 acres, of which the city owns 77 percent. Memorial Auditorium, which was condemned and closed in 2016, dominates the space, which also includes the Central Fire Station, the Fletcher Free Library and a parking lot. Community and Economic Development Office Director Brian Pine said they are presenting an initial plan to re-envision the entire city block.

“We are here to discuss the potential, and I highlight the word potential, redevelopment of what we refer to as the Gateway Block. What it doesn’t mean is that it’s a foregone conclusion that anything is being knocked down or built. I just want to be clear this is essentially an agreement to explore the redevelopment opportunities and to gauge public sentiment around those redevelopment opportunities and to see that we can find a way to advance the multiple goals that the community has in a way that is cost effective given the constraints that we face as a city.”

North District Independent Mark Barlow said the council is not committed to redevelopment of the site at this point and wants to see what type of input can be gathered for a potential plan.

“We do need a lot of community engagement on this. And the last resolve clause in the resolution sort of commits us and be partners to a process to continue to engage the community and encourage public input on redevelopment and use of the city’s Gateway Block. So I’m hoping that’s sort of at the front end of the process so we can incorporate the visioning that’s been done historically on this site.”

Councilors passed the motion unanimously.

Burlington leaders also considered authorizing the head of the city’s Business & Workforce Development office to accept a donation of $50,000 and to reallocate another $50,000 in ARPA funds for a marketing campaign and to enhance downtown security.

Ward 3 Progressive Joe Magee opposed using ARPA funds in such a manner.

“I think given the budget constraints that we’re going to be facing in future fiscal years and the role that ARPA funds play in alleviating those concerns I think it would have made more sense for this to go to Board of Finance first. And I think it would make sense for us to have a good sense of the larger picture of where we’re at with ARPA funds.”

But Councilor Barlow contends downtown businesses need their concerns addressed as soon as possible.

“We’re like in a critical situation downtown. An explicit mention of safety and security in the motion, it’s a good signal for us to send to the merchants who are struggling in the downtown that we’re going to try to address some of their concerns.”

Councilors approved the measure on an 11 to 1 vote.