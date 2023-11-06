© 2023
Vermont State Police conduct investigation in Morrisville

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST
Vermont State Police carried out what they called an investigative operation in Morrisville Monday.

Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit, and members of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program conducted an operation late Monday morning that they say is part of an active and ongoing investigation.

Their activity focused on a residential area on Center Road in Morrisville. Police say there was no danger to the greater community, no one was taken into custody, and no injuries were reported.

Saying it is part of an ongoing investigation, State Police did not release any other information.
