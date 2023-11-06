Spa City Dems say they won't support Montagnino after mailer, endorsement of GOP candidate

In a last-minute development, Democratic Party officials in Saratoga Springs say they are pulling their support for an endorsed candidate in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Without naming him directly, the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee on Sunday announced it was pulling its support of endorsed candidate and incumbent city Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino. A press conference scheduled for Monday morning is set to include city and county Democratic Party officials.

The committee says it is withdrawing support after a "racially charged mailer" and the candidate’s endorsement of a major party challenger. Montagnino, who is seeking a second two-year term, recently endorsed Republican John Safford in the three-way contest against incumbent Mayor Ron Kim – a former public safety commissioner with whom Montagnino has publicly feuded.

Montagnino’s campaign also received criticism from party officials after a mailer linked independent Public Safety candidate Kristen Dart to Black Lives Matter activists. Montagnino has called Dart Saratoga BLM’s “hand-picked” candidate. Dart denies that.

Reached by WAMC Sunday, Montagnino denied his mailer is racist and said he was not made aware of any formal rescission of the committee’s endorsement.

Earlier this year, the Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee sent Montagnino a letter of concern over the commissioner’s interactions with Black activists but stopped short of pulling its endorsement.

One Saratoga platform and Republican-endorsed candidate Tim Coll is also running for Public Safety Commissioner. All three candidates in the race are registered Democrats.