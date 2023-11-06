A survey of local races across upstate New York on Tuesday’s ballot

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for local elections in New York.

The off-year election marks the first time in a dozen years voters in Columbia County will choose a new district attorney. DA Paul Czajka decided not to run again. He was elected DA in 1987 and 1991. In 1994 he was elected as County Judge, a post he held until 2011 when he again ran successfully for DA. The Republican has endorsed Ryan Carty, who for the past 10 years has served as Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney.

"As district attorney, I can tell you that I will prosecute every case evenly and fairly, without fear or favor or with any regard to politics, because this job does not need or have any requirement of being anything to do or has that having anything to do with politics," Carty said. "And any district attorney who does involve politics, in their prosecuting of cases is not doing right, because this county deserves, as all counties in New York state and across the country deserve a DA who will always know that they serve the entire county."

Carty is facing off against Assistant Solicitor General for New York State Chris Liberati-Conant, who describes himself as "an independent-minded Democrat."

"I want to bring good government to the Columbia County District Attorney's office. The office has been far too political and far too inefficient for far too long. I have extensive experience as a trial attorney and appellate attorney with the New York State Office of the Attorney General. I've also been a judicial law clerk. And I have the experience necessary to get that office running like it should be running," said Liberati-Conant.

Former Niskayuna school board member Brian Backus (R) is challenging incumbent Jaime Puccioni (D).

In Schenectady County, former Niskayuna school board member Republican Brian Backus is challenging incumbent Democrat Jaime Puccioni for town supervisor. Both candidates say they prioritize financial responsibility and quality of life issues. Backus promises he'll be available 24/7.

"I've experienced working directly in town hall," Backus said. "I worked for the previous town supervisor, and I can dedicate my full time attention to the residents of Niskayuna."

Puccioni sees herself as a collaborative leader. "I was really proud to pass a bipartisan budget that did not increase residential taxes. It did not use bonding or short term borrowing. And we also paid down short-term debt," Puccioni said.

There are local races in the Albany County municipalities of Bethlehem, Coeymans, Cohoes, Colonie, Guilderland, New Scotland, Rensselaerville, and Westerlo. In Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler is seeking a second term. The Democrat faces two fellow-party members running as write-in candidates: former Mayor Shawn Morse, who left office in 2019 after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges, and a former Morse campaign volunteer, Edward Kinner.

In Schenectady County there are local government contests in Glenville, Niskayuna, Rotterdam and the city of Schenectady.

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.