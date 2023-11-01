WAMC Sports Report 11/1/23: Rangers take 3-1 World Series lead on Semien's 5 RBIs, Seager's HR

MLB

Marcus Semien’s two-run triple and three-run homer powered Texas to a 10-run lead by the third inning, Corey Seager hit another long home run and the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-7 to move ahead three games to one in the World Series. Texas improved to a record 10-0 on the road this postseason and closed within one win of the first title in the 63-season history of a franchise that started as the expansion Washington Senators in 1961. Nathan Eovaldi tries to clinch the third all-wild card World Series at 8:03 tonight in Phoenix against Zac Gallen in a rematch of Game 1 starters. The Rangers built a 10-0 cushion and became the first team in Series history with consecutive five-run innings. Jonah Heim also homered for Texas.

Zac Gallen hasn’t been the ace pitcher the Arizona Diamondbacks hoped for this postseason. If the right-hander can’t revert to form in Game 5 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, there’s a good chance his team’s season will be over. The D-backs are facing postseason elimination after losing 11-7 to the Texas Rangers in Tuesday’s Game 4. Arizona fell into a 10-run hole by the end of the third inning and now trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Gallen started for the National League in this year's All-Star Game. He has a 2-2 record and a 5.27 ERA so far in October.

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García and pitcher Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the World Series after getting hurt in Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Durán and left-hander Brock Burke were added to the active roster before Game 4. García and Scherzer are ineligible to return. García, the AL Championship Series MVP, has a moderate strain of his left oblique, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Scherzer, who had been in line to pitch a possible Game 7, has a muscle spasm on the right side of his back.

NBA

Julius Randle had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and the New York Knicks did not trail in the final three quarters of a 109-91 victory over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers. Immanuel Quickley added 18 points off the bench and RJ Barrett had 16 as the Knicks won the first half of a home-and-home series. It was the teams’ first meeting since New York eliminated Cleveland in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. New York native Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in 29 minutes, and Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang had 11 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who have lost three straight and are 0-3 at home.

The Philadelphia 76ers are perhaps an uncalled travel away from being 3-0. They’re playing at a high pace, they’re moving the ball, they’re defending well, and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is off to a monster start. It’s a good beginning by just about any measure. And that probably helped James Harden’s cause to play elsewhere. Harden is heading to the Los Angeles Clippers after he finally got his wish to be traded. It came after the 76ers' first three games showed that would be fine without him.

NHL

Cam Talbot made 30 saves as the Los Angeles Kings beat Toronto 4-1 on Tuesday night in a game in which Maple Leafs winger William Nylander extended his season-opening point streak to a franchise record nine games. Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault, Arthur Kaliyev and Andreas Englund scored for the Kings. Quinton Byfield added two assists. John Tavares scored for Toronto, which was coming off a 3-1-1 road trip that finished with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots. With an assist on Tavares’ goal, Nylander passed Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83) who had eight-game point streaks.

Elias Pettersson had the second hat trick of his career to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Sam Lafferty and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver. Thatcher Demko stopped 24 of 26 shots. Colton Sissons and Dante Fabbro scored for Nashville. Kevin Lankinen stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders under McDaniels went 6-11 in 2022 and are 3-5 so far this season for a .360 winning percentage. McDaniels was hired following the 2021 season when Davis opted not to keep interim coach Rich Bisaccia on for the full-time even after he led the team to a surprising playoff run. The Raiders announced that Antonio Pierce will take over as the interim coach. They host the New York Giants Sunday.

Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and everyone on the Denver Broncos stayed put. Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Joshua Dobbs are on the move. Rasul Douglas, Ezra Cleveland and Donovan Peoples-Jones also were dealt Tuesday before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EDT. Overall, there were six deals on the final day teams could improve their rosters by acquiring someone from another club. The San Francisco 49ers made the biggest move of the day, getting Young from the Washington Commanders for a compensatory third-round draft pick. Sweat went to Chicago. The Vikings got Dobbs. The Bills added Douglas. The Jaguars got Cleveland.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State sat atop the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings, with unbeaten Washington and Oregon next. The NCAA is investigating a sign-stealing scheme that allegedly involved impermissible in-person scouting by Michigan. Selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said the allegations against Michigan were not part of the debate about where the Wolverines should be ranked. He called it an NCAA issue, not a CFP issue.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders believes the NCAA or the Rose Bowl should step in and reimburse his players for the items that went missing from the Buffaloes' locker room while they played at No. 20 UCLA over the weekend. Police in Pasadena, California, continue to conduct interviews, review video and assess what valuables were reported missing. Sanders is helping by compiling a list of what was lost by players and staff members. Sanders says that while they may not be able to get back the items, there should be a way to compensate players. He called on the NCAA to help out.

GOLF

The golf seasons are coming to an end and players who don't keep their PGA Tour cards will have plenty of options. It used to be as simple as deciding whether to get in limited tour events or going down to the Korn Ferry Tour for a year. But now players have the option of joining the European tour and trying to finish high enough to regain a PGA Tour card. And then there's LIV Golf. The Saudi-funded league is staging a three-day promotions event for three players to join. That was an option that didn't previously exist.

MOTORSPORTS

Rick Hendrick first met William Byron as a local Charlotte teenager, fan of Hendrick Motorsports and budding NASCAR driver. Something about the 15-year-old struck Hendrick, who recognized a young talent with a potentially bright future in NASCAR. Hendrick snagged Byron away from the Toyota camp in 2016, promoted him to the Cup Series in 2018 when he was 20 years old and fresh off an Xfinity Series championship and gave him the tools to become a star. It’s paid off as Byron heads to Phoenix Raceway this week with a shot at winning his first Cup title.

