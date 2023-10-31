WAMC Sports Report 10/31/23: Seager's HR, defense lead Rangers over D-backs in World Series Game 3

MLB

Corey Seager launched a two-run homer and made a slick defensive play in the eighth inning to start a crucial double play, Max Scherzer combined with four relievers for a gem on the mound and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Texas overcame injuries to Scherzer and slugger Adolis García in improving to 9-0 on the road this postseason, this time in front of more than 48,000 fans at Chase Field. The 29-year-old Seager once again showed he was worth every penny of his $325 million contract on the game’s biggest stage. Game 4 is 8:03 tonight in Arizona.

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García left Game 3 of the World Series against Arizona in the eighth inning after hurting his left side on a swing. He went to a hospital for an MRI. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says: "We’re being optimistic there but we’ll know more tomorrow.” The AL Championship Series MVP grabbed his left side while coming out of the batter’s box on his flyout against Luis Frías. When García got to first base, he bent over and put both hands on his knees.

Christian Walker ran through a stop sign and right into a costly out in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series. Missing a late signal from third base coach Tony Perezchica, Walker was cut down out at the plate by a perfect throw from Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García in the second inning. Walker has been struggling at the plate, but he was encouraged by a standing ovation when he came to bat and answered with Arizona’s first hit off Texas starter Max Scherzer.

Texas starter Max Scherzer left his World Series Game 3 outing against Arizona after three innings because of back tightness. Scherzer was grimacing and stretching even before he came out of the dugout for the bottom of the fourth inning with a 3-0 lead. The 39-year-old right-hander winced after each warmup, causing Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and head athletic trainer Matt Lucero to come out to the mound. Scherzer headed to the dugout with a disappointed expression and was replaced by Jon Gray. Scherzer allowed two hits in three innings with two walks and one strikeout.

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts says he hopes major league teams consider signing pitcher Trevor Bauer this winter. Betts told the Los Angeles Times at the World Series in Phoenix that such a move is “something to think about.” Betts was at the World Series at the invitation of Major League Baseball to provide content for its social media platforms. The Dodgers released Bauer in January after he was suspended 194 games for violating baseball's policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. Betts says Bauer is “an awesome pitcher." Betts says his personal experience with Bauer “is not anything remotely close to what everyone else's experience is. I love him.”

NFL

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a season-high 152 yards and a touchdown, Jared Goff threw for 272 yards with a score, and the Detroit Lions beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14. The NFC North-leading Lions stalled on three early drives, settling for field goals, before Goff threw an 18-yard strike to rookie Sam LaPorta to put them ahead 16-7 late in the first half. Goff threw a pick-6 to Marcus Peters early in the third quarter, allowing Las Vegas to pull within two points. But Detroit went back ahead by two scores on Gibbs' 27-yard touchdown run. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for just 126 yards for the Raiders.

Kirk Cousins is out for the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. The Minnesota Vikings announced the news after his first career injury put a somber tone on their three-game winning streak. The Vikings said the MRI exam on Cousins confirmed their initial fear. The 12th-year quarterback went down in pain in the fourth quarter at Green Bay after planting his foot in the grass to try to avoid a sack. He limped off the field and was unable to put weight on his right leg.

NBA

Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 33 as the Boston Celtics won their third straight to open the season, cruising past the Washington Wizards 126-107. It’s the second straight season the Celtics have begun with three straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points in his return to Washington, where he spent his previous 1 1/2 seasons. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points for the Wizards, who trailed throughout and were behind by 26 points after 10 minutes.

Cam Thomas scored 33 points, and the Brooklyn Nets built a 21-point, first-quarter lead and held on to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 133-121 for their first win of the season. Mikal Bridges had 24 points and Lonnie Walker IV and Dorian Finney-Smith each had added 19 for the Nets, who shot 56.3% from the field and scored 42 points in the first quarter. Terry Rozier had 23 points and rookie Brandon Miller added a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Miller, the No. 2 pick in the draft, is averaging 17.3 points in his first three games with the Hornets. Both teams are 1-2.

NHL

Mika Zibanejad scored 4:34 into overtime, and the New York Rangers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 for their fifth straight win. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin celebrated his 32nd birthday with a goal and two assists, stretching his season-opening point streak to nine games. Chris Kreider scored his sixth goal for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 27 shots. The Rangers closed out a 5-0 road trip. It was the first time in franchise history that the team had a perfect trip of at least five games. David Gustaffson and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets.

Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders. Daniel Sprong, Jake Walman and J.T. Compher also scored for the Red Wings, who trailed 2-0 in the third period and snapped a three-game skid (0-2-1). Ville Husso stopped 37 shots. Casey Cizikas, Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat had goals for the Islanders, who had won two straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 32 saves. In the extra period, after the Islanders failed to clear the puck in their end of the ice, Raymond got a return pass from Compher and beat Sorokin from the right side for his third goal of the season.

Pavel Zacha scored with 84 seconds left in overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Florida Panthers in overtime 3-2. Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston. The Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation through nine games this season. Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots against the team that knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs last year after a record-setting and Presidents Trophy-winning regular season. Aleksander Barkov scored one goal and assisted on another for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots. The Panthers eliminated Boston in seven games in the first round last year and went on to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Teuvo Teravainen scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:47 left to play and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. Stefan Noesen and Michael Bunting also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won eight straight matchups. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots. Owen Tippett and Garnet Hathaway had goals for the Flyers, losers of four of their last five. Carter Hart had 31 saves. The teams were evenly matched through the late stages of the third period. However, with play tilting into Carolina’s offensive end, Teravainen whipped a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi past Hart’s stick side and inside the left post.

Mason McTavish scored a short-handed goal with 11.9 seconds to play and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. Pittsburgh was on a two-man advantage for 1:49 at the end of the third period because of a tripping call on McTavish and a separate delay of game penalty. Adam Henrique intercepted a Penguins’ pass and pushed it to McTavish, who beat Tristan Jarry on a breakaway. It was McTavish’s second of the game and fifth of the season. McTavish and Strome are both on five-game point streaks.

ESPN reports the Philadephia 76ers have traded 10-time All-Star guard James Harden to LA Clippers. In the blockbuster trade, the 76ers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick that'll be routed from a third team, sources told ESPN. The Clippers and a third team were still finalizing those details late Monday night, sources said. The Sixers will waive veteran guard Danny Green to create the roster space for the trade, sources said.

NASCAR

Ryan Blaney began to doubt himself and his ability to compete at NASCAR’s top level as he was mired in a 59-race losing streak and all his buddies he’d grown up racing against were thriving in the Cup Series. A win on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway has given Blaney a chance to join those friends in an elite club. He’ll race for his first Cup title on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where the highest-finishing driver between Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell will be crowned champion. Blaney had been to the round of eight three previous times but never reached NASCAR’s final four until this week.

NCAA

The police in Pasadena, California, have confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, says UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado on the matter. The production crew of “Well off Media,” which chronicles the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube where players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

GYMNASTICS

American gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton says she is “overwhelmed with all the love and support” she has received and is slowly recovering with family after being hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia earlier this month. The 55-year-old Retton posted a statement Monday on Instagram in her first public comment since being in intensive care in a Texas hospital. Retton said she was “beyond blessed for the opportunity to make this statement” and is staying positive through what she knows is a long and slow recovery process.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Orlando City 1 Nashville 0

Seattle 2 FC Dallas 0

FIFA

The Spanish soccer official who provoked a players’ rebellion and a reckoning on gender when he kissed an unwilling star player on the lips is banned for three years by the sport’s global governing body. Luis Rubiales is excluded from working anywhere in soccer until after the men’s 2026 World Cup. His ban will expire before the next women’s tournament in 2027. His bigger problem is a criminal investigation in Spain for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team’s 1-0 victory over England in Sydney at the Women’s World Cup final trophy ceremony. Spanish state prosecutors have formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault and an act of coercion. According to Hermoso, Rubiales pressured her to speak out in his defense as the post-match incidents became a global furor.

