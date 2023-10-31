Federal funds given to Springfield for the city's urban forest management

The city of Springfield has been awarded a significant financial grant from the federal government to help manage its urban forest.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has awarded $6 million to Springfield, which the city will use to continue an ambitious program to plant thousands of trees as a way to combat extreme heat brought about by climate change, improve access to nature for city dwellers, and take steps to mitigate the risk of wildfires in the heavily wooded parks that abut residential areas.

City and federal officials announced the funding award Tuesday at Blunt Park where a fire last spring consumed about 15 acres of woodland.

“That’s why it is so important to get this money invested in our woodlands because we need to do a lot of fire suppression and cleanup because we are so close to homes you don’t want a wildfire situation,” said Pat Sullivan, the city’s parks director.

He said the money will also pay to restore old trails through the woods in Blunt Park to allow for more passive recreation.

“It will make it safe for our residents to go into the woods, take a walk through the woods,” Sullivan said.

Springfield was one of just 385 projects nationwide picked for funding from the federal program. The $6 million is one of “the largest investments in Springfield’s urban forestry in a very long time,” said City Forester Alex Sherman.

“You don’t have to go far to find some great woodlands,” Sherman said. “Just behind us here in Blunt Park there is a Red Maple swamp that is amazing to see this time of year with the fall colors. So, we to bring those types of experiences to the residents of Springfield through this grant opportunity.”

He said the federal money will help pay to plant 1,000-1,500 new trees along city streets.

The money awarded to Springfield came from the Inflation Reduction Act, which Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Richard Neal said is the largest climate legislation in the country’s history.

“Think of it – new trees are being planted, so as we look at global warming that is going to be very-very helpful,” Neal said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has boasted that more than $110 million has been spent on park improvement projects in the city in the last dozen years, announced Tuesday that funding is in place for a $3 million redevelopment of Neal Park.

“That is great for the East Springfield and Indian Orchard neighborhoods,” Sarno said.

The 22-acre park, named for the longtime congressman and former Springfield mayor, was donated to the city a decade ago by the Eastman Chemical Company.

Improvements that will be made include a new playground, athletic fields, a basketball court, walkways and trails, a picnic pavilion, restrooms, tree plantings and landscaping.