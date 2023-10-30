Burlington, Vermont officials open solar research facility

Officials in Burlington, Vermont launched a new solar research and training facility on Monday.

The University of Vermont’s Solar Research and Training Facility is located on the grounds of the city’s McNeil Generating Station. A five-year agreement allows the use of the property and in return the Burlington Electric Department will buy all of the energy produced. General Manager Darren Springer says it’s only expected to produce enough energy to power 11 homes, noting the purpose of the facility is research.

“This isn’t necessarily a significant amount of energy production relative to our overall use, but it is still going to produce some solar energy that we will purchase and benefit from as it also serves a research hub.”

UVM students will study the efficiency and resiliency of different types of solar panels.