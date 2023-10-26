Clinton County candidates participate in informal forum

There are a number of local races in northern New York’s Clinton County. A recent forum gathered some of the candidates in Plattsburgh to introduce themselves and explain why they are running in November 7th’s election.

In Clinton County there are county-wide races for state Supreme Court justice, family court judge, county clerk and county coroner. Local races include five legislative seats, two Plattsburgh common council seats, eight town supervisors and numerous town council seats, town justices, clerks and tax collectors.

Family Court judge candidates Democrat Amy Asadourian Senecal and Republican Hilary Rogers were pleased to have a chance to explain why they are running. Asadourian Senecal said her entire career has prepared her for the job.

“I have extensive knowledge in every case that’s heard in Family Court. Over those 18 years I was on the Planning and Implementation Team of the Clinton County Treatment Court and the Clinton County Integrated Domestic Violence Court. As part of my tenure and part of my role as a court attorney I conferenced thousands of cases trying to help facilitate resolutions for parties that come before court. Letting them be heard, letting them have a voice in how those resolutions are done. After those 18 years I was appointed to be the current support magistrate in Clinton County Family Court. I hear and determine the child support, paternity and spousal support cases in Clinton County Family Court.”

Rogers said she also has an extensive background providing the experience needed to preside as family court judge.

“I am the only candidate that has served in multiple capacities. I have served as a prosecutor, a defense attorney. I’ve served as a family court attorney, an attorney for the child. I also worked for the Attorney General’s office and I handled some statewide initiatives while at the Attorney General’s office. I’ve also had experience on each side of the table as a prosecutor, as a defense attorney. It gives me the unique perspective that I am able to evaluate cases from both sides. I approach, and I will approach, being a judge just like I approach everything else: compassionately and fairly.”

Two seats on the Plattsburgh Common Council are open. Ward 2 incumbent Mike Kelly is not running for re-election and Democrat Jacob Avery is running unopposed for that seat.

“I ran in 2020. I’m running again almost with the same platform as I ran in 2020. It’s transparency and accessibility. In Ward 2 the biggest thing I heard knocking on doors in 2020 is the exact same thing I’m hearing knocking on doors even today while I’m knocking on doors is you’re my councilor, you’re running for council. Please talk to me more.”

Ward 5 incumbent Democrat Caitlin Bopp also decided not to run for re-election. In that ward Democrat David Monette and Republican Barrie Finnegan are both mounting their first political campaigns. The two were asked about one of the most controversial issues the council has faced this year: whether a waterfront hotel should be built near the downtown.

Monette, a writer, illustrator and professor of art at SUNY Plattsburgh, said it’s a nice idea but he has some reservations.

“I think having something like a hotel downtown would be nothing but a benefit for that area, for the city as a whole. I think it would benefit the restaurants and shops that would be there. The number of $1.2 million was thrown around for how much that land would be sold for and that’s a lot of money. I also think that with the remediation of the soil that has to occur, $300,000 worth of remediation, it’s always more. We also have to clean up the wastewater plant, the odor and the site. All these are costs that the city has to take under consideration. Would a hotel be great? Yes. Would it be great if it’s under the terms that are good for the city? Yes. Are they like that? I don’t know.”

Finnegan, best known for founding and coordinating the North Country Honor Flights, is concerned about the potential long-term implications.

“What goes down there is going to drive the downtown or it’s going to drive away the downtown. We need to get this exactly the way that the people of Plattsburgh want it. A hotel would be a great idea. The numbers I see just don’t make sense to me: $1.2 million for a chunk of land that size on the waterfront seems out of whack with reality, especially when we’re going to sink more money into the remediation. And as far as us giving that property away, basically, just so something is there that doesn’t make sense. I think there’s a money-making opportunity here for the city and we really need to get this right.”

In the race for county clerk Democrat Brandi Lloyd is challenging incumbent Republican John Zurlo, who has held the office for 28 years.

Five seats on the county legislature will be decided. One incumbent Democrat and three incumbent Republicans are running unopposed.

There are eight town supervisor races across the county; half are unopposed including the race for Plattsburgh Town Supervisor.

Early voting in New York begins Saturday.