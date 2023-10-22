© 2023
Midday Magazine

Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy, GOP challenger Matt Nelligan outline plans for City of Schenectady

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published October 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
Mayor Gary McCarthy (left) and challenger Matt Nelligan (right)
Photo of McCarthy by WAMC/Image of Nelligan provided
/
WAMC composite image
Mayor Gary McCarthy (left) and challenger Matt Nelligan (right)

After a dozen years leading the Electric City, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is seeking a fourth four-year term.

The Democrat is being challenged by Republican candidate Matt Nelligan and Working Families Party candidate Edward Varno.

McCarthy’s tenure as mayor has seen the redevelopment of the city’s downtown and Mohawk Harbor, a former industrial area now home to the Rivers Casino and other amenities.

The Democrat has sparred with Nelligan, who claims McCarthy has ignored neighborhood issues.

As Election Day approaches, WAMC asked McCarthy about his opponent’s criticisms.

Mayor Gary McCarthy speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard
Mayor Gary McCarthy speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard<br/>

Currently, there are no elected Republicans serving on the Schenectady city council. Nelligan, who has sought to rebuild the GOP in the city, acknowledged he faces an uphill battle at the ballot box.

Matt Nelligan speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard
Matt Nelligan speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
