Democratic Mayor Gary McCarthy, GOP challenger Matt Nelligan outline plans for City of Schenectady

After a dozen years leading the Electric City, Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy is seeking a fourth four-year term.

The Democrat is being challenged by Republican candidate Matt Nelligan and Working Families Party candidate Edward Varno.

McCarthy’s tenure as mayor has seen the redevelopment of the city’s downtown and Mohawk Harbor, a former industrial area now home to the Rivers Casino and other amenities.

The Democrat has sparred with Nelligan, who claims McCarthy has ignored neighborhood issues.

As Election Day approaches, WAMC asked McCarthy about his opponent’s criticisms.

Mayor Gary McCarthy speaks with WAMC's Lucas Willard

Currently, there are no elected Republicans serving on the Schenectady city council. Nelligan, who has sought to rebuild the GOP in the city, acknowledged he faces an uphill battle at the ballot box.