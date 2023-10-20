WAMC reaches its $1 million goal in under five days

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio has successfully achieved its goal of raising $1 million in its October Fund Drive, exemplifying resilience in the face of a new era.

The drive ended on Friday morning, ensuring the continuity of the station's award-winning news and cultural programming. This event marked a significant milestone as it was the first on-air fundraising drive with live volunteers on location since the onset of the pandemic.

The achievement was further amplified by the recent retirement of founder Alan Chartock, a visionary leader who dedicated over 40 years to WAMC. In honor of Dr. Charlock’s remarkable contributions and to secure the station's future, listeners rallied, resulting in a record number of sustaining memberships and first-time donors.

WAMC also made a positive impact on its community by partnering with The Food Pantries For The Capital District, The South Community Food Pantry and its funding partner Berkshire Money Management, helping provide over 20,000 pounds of food to those in need.

The Adirondack Council contributed to the drive as an environmental partner with WAMC, helping to retire 200 tons of smokestack carbon pollution.

WAMC extends heartfelt gratitude to its long-time listeners for their unwavering generosity and overwhelming confidence in their beloved station, and proudly welcomes returning and new members.

"I’m so proud of our community for fighting through adversity and collectively doing what is right, and that is to preserve this incredible service that is public radio,” Interim CEO Stacey Rosenberry said. “It was a united charge among our staff that seemed to radiate through the airwaves. The messages from listeners were powerfully supportive."

Dorothy Reynolds, WAMC's Board President, joined in the celebration, adding, "The wide array of talented WAMC folks who were on the air for the Fund Drive; showcasing so many talented individuals is terrific for the station. It reflects the range of programming and the caliber of person associated with WAMC. Each on-air personality really brings their own lovely imprint to the work — and such diversity is the link to our future.”

WAMC Fund Drives occur three times a year: February, June, and October. Each drive’s goal is to support the general operations of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio. WAMC broadcasts the highest quality programs from NPR, American Public Media, BBC World Service as well as a wide range of award-winning local programming.

If you're interested in finding out more about our Fund Drives, or donating or volunteering, please contact Amber Sickles at 1-800-323-9262 ext. 133.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org or call 518.465.5233.

