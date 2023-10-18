GlobalFoundries receives federal funding for chip manufacturing at Essex Junction plant

GlobalFoundries has been awarded $35 million in federal funds to accelerate the production of a semiconductor manufactured in Essex Junction.

The funds will allow GlobalFoundries to expand its development of GaN semiconductor chips. The company says the differentiated gallium nitride on silicon semiconductors “are unique in their ability to handle high voltages and temperatures” and increases the performance of cellular communications, power grids and critical infrastructure. It’s manufactured at its plant in Essex Junction, Vermont, and Governor Phil Scott said the move will boost the state’s workforce and economy.

“It’s really essential for us. They are a major employer and this puts us on the forefront. We need a diversified economy and they’re a major part of that diversified economy.”

The funds are from the Department of Defense’s Trusted Access Program Office.

