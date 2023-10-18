© 2023
Financial help still available for Massachusetts farms devastated by July floods

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
A flooded field of sweet corn in Deerfield, Massachusetts on July 17, 2023

CISA launches new campaign to help farmers adapt to climate change

Massachusetts farmers who had crops destroyed by the widespread flooding in July face an important deadline this week.

Friday is the final day to apply for assistance from the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund. This will be the second disbursement from the fund.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit organization Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) has launched a new campaign to help farmers in the Connecticut River Valley region remain viable and adapt to a changing climate.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman.

