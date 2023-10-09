Vermont state park chosen for Leave No Trace program

A state park in Vermont has been selected as a 2023 Leave No Trace spotlight site.

Mt. Philo State Park in Charlotte, Vermont is one of 20 sites nationwide highlighted for the program that works to educate hikers in some of the most overused outdoor areas of the country on sustainability and trail protection.

A Leave No Trace team will hold public workshops this weekend on Invasive species removal and how Leave No Trace principles can protect the park.

The Leave No Trace program partnered with the Adirondack Mountain Club in August 2019 to educate hikers regarding overuse of the High Peaks.