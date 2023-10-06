© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Under new leadership, The Egg in Albany will allow alcohol sales, consumption

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published October 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
Diane Eber - new (in Sept 2023) Director of The Egg
Provided
Diane Eber

The Egg in Albany says alcohol sales and consumption will now be allowed in both its theaters.

The new rules apply to shows at both the Swyer Theater and the Hart Theater, barring specific exceptions, during all future shows.

According to the venue, the policy will take effect during Tuesday's Steve Hackett concert. It comes just weeks into new executive director Diane Eber's tenure.

Eber has spent 20 years in the arts and previously worked as the executive producer and artistic director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! She helped launch the Auditory After Hours series at MASS MoCA and served as the interim executive director at GlobalFEST. She also previously worked as a corporate communications coordinator for Warner Music Group.

She took over for Peter Lesser, who retired this year after 23 years.

In a WAMC interview, she called The Egg is "an inspiring place," saying she is still exploring the venue's future mission.

"I think there's a lot of room for growth and I want to make those connections," she said.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus
Related Content
Load More