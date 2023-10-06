Under new leadership, The Egg in Albany will allow alcohol sales, consumption

The Egg in Albany says alcohol sales and consumption will now be allowed in both its theaters.

The new rules apply to shows at both the Swyer Theater and the Hart Theater, barring specific exceptions, during all future shows.

According to the venue, the policy will take effect during Tuesday's Steve Hackett concert. It comes just weeks into new executive director Diane Eber's tenure.

Eber has spent 20 years in the arts and previously worked as the executive producer and artistic director of BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! She helped launch the Auditory After Hours series at MASS MoCA and served as the interim executive director at GlobalFEST. She also previously worked as a corporate communications coordinator for Warner Music Group.

She took over for Peter Lesser, who retired this year after 23 years.

In a WAMC interview, she called The Egg is "an inspiring place," saying she is still exploring the venue's future mission.

"I think there's a lot of room for growth and I want to make those connections," she said.