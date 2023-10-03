© 2023
Opening arguments delayed in Saratoga Springs wrongful death lawsuit

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard,
Jim Levulis
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
Saratoga County Supreme Court
WAMC/Lucas Willard
Saratoga County Supreme Court

Opening arguments in a civil wrongful death lawsuit case brought by the mother of a biracial man who was seriously injured during a police foot chase in Saratoga Springs more than a decade ago have been delayed. Court adjourned early Tuesday because an attorney was sick.

A jury was seated Monday in Saratoga County Supreme Court to consider the case involving the 2014 death of Darryl Mount Jr. Mount ran from Saratoga Springs police in the early morning hours of August 31, 2013. Police chased Mount on foot after he was reportedly observed pushing his girlfriend into a wall. During the chase, police lost sight of Mount. Minutes later, he was found seriously injured at the base of a construction scaffold. Mount died at age 22 the following May. The case led to continued discussion about policing and race in Saratoga Springs.

WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard has been in court and spoke with WAMC's Jim Levulis about what's expected during the trial.

