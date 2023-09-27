“Even though you left, you are still with us:” Miguel Estrella mural unveiled in Pittsfield 18 months after police killing

Monday evening, a small crowd gathered on the corner of Columbus Avenue and North Street in the heart of Pittsfield under a newly erected panel depicting a young man with a beatific grin on full display.

“As I begin to pray, I want us to close our eyes and reflect the memories that we can thank God for. Some of us didn't have memories of our loved ones passing away because they died too soon for us to have memories. But we are all gathered here because we have memories of Miguel,” said Pastor Veronica Warren. “Father, help us in the name of Jesus. Father, I'm going to pray for our city Pittsfield, Lord, in the name of Jesus. Father, I'm asking you God to just educate us on mental health, God. It is real, father. In the name of Jesus, and so many of us is not educated, God, in the name of Jesus. So, we're counting on you, Lord, to give us that education, God, give us that window, give us that space to stop, look, and listen, God, to hear what the Spirit is saying unto us on this day, God.”

18 months ago to the day Monday, Miguel Estrella was shot to death by the Pittsfield Police Department while suffering a mental health crisis. Investigations from both the department and the Berkshire District Attorney’s office found that no law had been broken when the 22-year-old was gunned down during one of his lowest moments. The deep wound of his death has not healed.

“It still feels like it's not real,” said Elina Estrella. “A part of me feels like – or maybe it's a coping mechanism – I think he's on a long vacation, is how I like to think of it sometimes, as delusional as it sounds. But, you know, I take it day by day, and sometimes I get little reminders, and sometimes I'm just like, oh, he's away.”

Elina is Miguel’s sister.

“When it hits like today, then it's just like, wow, he really is gone. And it just makes me cherish my loved ones and friends and family even more, because life really is too short.”

Tonya Frazier helped organize the event, and has been a vocal member of the Pittsfield contingent calling for police reform, investment in mental health resources, and action from city leaders in the aftermath of Estrella’s killing. She tells WAMC the mural represents his everlasting love for Pittsfield.

“Anyone driving down Columbus Ave can see Miguel’s smile, which is one of the biggest memories that I have about him,” said Frazier. “And hopefully, it invokes some feelings in them to continue trying to make Pittsfield a better day every single day.”

Frazier worked with Estrella at Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, where the young man helped construct housing in his beloved home — the tightknit Westside neighborhood. The group gifted the mural to the Estrella family.

Frazier said the photo takes her back to a foundational memory of Estrella.

“Him walking into the Habitat building, starting the construction group with us,” she told WAMC. “That picture right there is actually him in our conference room with his safety goggles on, joking around with us. So, it brings back a really good memory of him to me.”

While the ceremony focused on celebrating the life and dreams of Estrella, Frazier made sure to contextualize it.

“With the mayoral election coming up and also the different positions throughout the city for politicians, I just want them all to keep in mind that this isn't an issue that's going to go away, and that we will all still fight every single day for a change in mental health,” she said.

Marisol Estrella, Miguel’s mother, chose the quote displayed next to her son’s smiling face on the mural:

“Basta ya de tanta injusticios. Todo lo que nuestra rodea tiene la huella tu entrega, tu carino y tu amore. Aunque, te fuiste sigues con nosotros.”

“Enough of so much injustice. Everything that surrounds us has the imprint of your dedication, you affection and your love. Even though you left, you are still with us.”

With Elina’s help interpreting, Marisol reflected on the meaning of the day.

“So, today she says that it's an honor for her to be able to put his picture up and have it shown to the city, because it's something that she's going to always remember,” said Elina. “And he's going to, she wanted to show everyone that he's always in her heart and as well as everyone else that he impacted.”

Elina and Marisol both shared their visions of what change they want to see to continue Miguel’s mission to make Pittsfield a better place to live.

“People acting with more empathy, more kindness, just kind of being more knowledgeable about things that really do affect us, even if it's not directly in your own home, you know? It's in the environment around us. So, if you start by one conversation, I feel like a lot can be done. It just has to start,” said Elina. “So, [Marisol] says that change would be making sure that the youth, especially ones with mental health, aren't killed because of a bad day and that they get the help that they need in underfunded communities and things of that nature.”

The unveiling ended with Elina making one final request of the attendees.

“So, I just I feel like this channeled energy coming through,” she told the crowd. “For whatever reason, [Miguel] wants me to have you guys repeat after me: Yeah!”

“Yeah!” roared the assemblage.

“And those are in the words of Miggy,” said Elina.