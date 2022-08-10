Citing Gillis and Estrella shootings, Pittsfield City Council calls on Mayor Tyer to find funding for non-police emergency response service

The unanimously adopted petition was brought forward by Ward 1 Councilor Kenny Warren, who said that Pittsfield has dragged its feet on bolstering mental health resources despite two residents being killed by police during mental health crises in 2017 and in March of this year.

“Daniel Gillis was our wake-up call," said Warren. "Unfortunately, our city essentially did nothing. Miguel Estrella was the result of the community collectively hitting the snooze button. We need to answer the alarm or it's going to keep going off.”

Warren’s vision of alternate emergency services is based on programs in Cambridge, Amherst, and Northampton. He said the $75,000 figure attached to the petition is just a number to start conversation around the issue.