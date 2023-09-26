© 2023
After months of negotiation, Massachusetts legislators reach a deal on a wide-ranging tax relief bill

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
A conference committee's tax relief bill was filed on Sept. 26, 2023

Votes scheduled this week in the House and Senate on the $1 billion tax cut pacakage

Details of a sweeping tax relief bill have been announced by legislative leaders in Massachusetts.

The legislation includes increases in the child and dependent tax credit, a reduction in the estate tax, a lowering of the tax rate on short-term capital gains, and several incentives to create new housing.

Renters and senior homeowners could claim larger deductions on their state income tax. Public transit fares, bike-to-work expenses, and regional transit passes would now be eligible for a commuter expense tax deduction.

The impact in this fiscal year will be $561 million. When fully-phased in three years from now, the total impact will be $1 billion, according to a summary of the legislation.

For more WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief.
