Vermont State University system names new interim president

A new interim president of the Vermont State University System has been named.

The system announced Friday that Dr. David Bergh will become the next interim President following the planned departure of current interim President Michael Smith later this year. Bergh has worked in higher education for over 25 years, including the past 20 years within the Vermont State Colleges system.

He will step into the role as the Vermont State Colleges enter Phase Two of its transition to the Vermont State University System.

Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, recently announced she will leave her position at the end of the year.

