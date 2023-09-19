Power converter station groundbreaking praised

The North Country Chamber of Commerce is cheering a groundbreaking in Queens for a power converter station.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Quebec Premier Francois Legault were in Queens Tuesday for the official groundbreaking for a converter station that is part of the Champlain Hudson Power Express.

The $6 billion project is placing transmission lines on the bottom of Lake Champlain and the Hudson River to will bring more than 1.2MW of hydropower from Hydro Quebec to New York City.

Chamber President Garry Douglas says with New York needing substantial amounts of power it’s logical to partner with Quebec, which has the green energy resources.

The transmission line is expected to be operational in 2026.