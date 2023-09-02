Vermont agriculture officials create online livestock feed marketplace

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has created an online marketplace to link farmers with livestock feed producers.

The severe flooding and wet summer have created a feed shortage for many Vermont farms with livestock. The online portal will connect those selling hay, alfalfa, corn, soy, silage, and haylage with farmers in need of the feed.

The agency is seeking sellers from across the Northeast and Canada to register on its Farm Feed-Finder Marketplace. The portal also includes information such as pricing and delivery options.