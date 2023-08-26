© 2023
Volunteers come out Saturday to help Clean Up Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
Playground with muck at Dac Rowe Recreation Park
Playground with muck at Dac Rowe Recreation Park
Pat Bradley / WAMC
Athletes from U-32 and other volunteers work to clear the muck and mud from Dac Rowe Recreation Park's swing set area
Athletes from U-32 and other volunteers work to clear the muck and mud from Waterbury's Dac Rowe Recreation Park's swing set area
Pat Bradley / WAMC

About a dozen communities recruited volunteers Saturday for Vermont Clean Up Day to remove debris and spruce up public spaces in the wake of catastrophic flooding that occurred in July.

Each community had different projects for volunteers to work on for Clean Up Day.

At the Dac Rowe Recreation Park in Waterbury, volunteers met to clean up muck and debris from the swing and pavilion area. Athletes from U-32 were there, including 14-year-old Kane Knapp, who plays on the baseball team.

“I saw it as a challenge to help the community, right. This is a great opportunity to bond, you just help the community out. So we’re all going to feel better after this knowing that we did something good.”

In Montpelier, the Parks and Trees Department has been coordinating a hub tent for clean-up efforts in the city. Parks Supervisor Leila Faulstich says that made it easy to transition to a Clean Up Day.

“For the last month it feels like everywhere you go there’s just trash and the river washing up trash and just disgusting. And so I think like partly for the environment, partly for just the feeling, the soul of the city, it feels really important.”

