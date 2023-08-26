© 2023
New Saratoga Springs Police Chief Tyler McIntosh discusses goals for department

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published August 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
Saratoga Springs Police Chief Tyler McIntosh
Photo provided
/
City of Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs Police Chief Tyler McIntosh

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is now being led by Tyler McIntosh, who was sworn in as chief in June.

McIntosh, who joined the force in 2012, replaces retired Chief Shane Crooks.

McIntosh has spent his entire law enforcement career in Saratoga Springs, with the exception of when he was deployed to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as a member of the National Guard. When he returned, he was promoted to lieutenant.

WAMC's Lucas Willard sat down with McIntosh at City Hall ahead of the busy weekend to ask about why he’s chosen to build his career in Saratoga.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
