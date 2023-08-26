New Saratoga Springs Police Chief Tyler McIntosh discusses goals for department

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is now being led by Tyler McIntosh, who was sworn in as chief in June.

McIntosh, who joined the force in 2012, replaces retired Chief Shane Crooks.

McIntosh has spent his entire law enforcement career in Saratoga Springs, with the exception of when he was deployed to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as a member of the National Guard. When he returned, he was promoted to lieutenant.

WAMC's Lucas Willard sat down with McIntosh at City Hall ahead of the busy weekend to ask about why he’s chosen to build his career in Saratoga.