Saratoga Springs prepares for tens of thousands of visitors

The City of Saratoga Springs is preparing for what could be a record-breaking weekend, with jam-band favorites Phish returning to SPAC and the running of the Travers at Saratoga Race Course.

Visitors are already pouring into Saratoga Springs for a weekend that includes both the Mid-Summer Derby at the Spa and two performances by jam-band Phish at Saratoga Performing Arts Center to raise money for flood relief.

While Saratoga has seen a strong summer season, stormy weather has had an impact. Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus is not sure if 2023 will prove to be a record-breaking year for tourism…

“But we might break a record this weekend. With all three horses here than won the Triple Crown races, racing against each other along with other horses that are in the top of their fields, and all the best jockeys in the world in the Travers, we’re going to have a big day at the track on Saturday. SPAC is going to be crazy all weekend with Phish. So, yeah, our businesses are ready,” said Shimkus.

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim says all city departments are ready to welcome large crowds.

“I’m confident that we will able to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend,” said Kim.

While NYRA has capped attendance on Travers Day at 50,000, more than 20,000 Phish fans are expected Saturday and Sunday night at SPAC.

“Overall, I think we're very well prepared.”

Tyler McIntosh is Saratoga Springs’ new chief of police. In the role since June, McIntosh has been on hand for busy summers in the Spa City since 2012.

“This is an all hands on deck weekend for us. We know what's coming in everybody basically clears their schedules for it every year. And I do commend my command staff for their diligent planning and of course all the members of the department that will be working extensively long hours ensuring that the community safe around the clock,” said McIntosh.

Public Safety personnel huddled in City Hall Thursday afternoon to go over weekend safety plans. The city is coordinating with county and state police, as well as New York Racing Association security and New York State Park Police.

Acting city Fire Chief Aaron Dyer says his department is ready too.

“The fire department is up staffed on for this weekend's events between the Travers and the Phish concert at SPAC and we should be able to handle most everything that we need to handle,” said Dyer.

Assistant Chief Jeff Alonzo also feels confident.

“This is the best I’ve felt based on our staffing. We put in service a fourth ambulance this week. So we're able to staff additional ambulances,” said Alonzo.

Alonzo did offer some perennial advice.

“There's going to be a lot of traffic. Let's be patient and come and enjoy the experience. You're gonna wait and give yourself time to get here and it's a good experience,” said Alonzo.

Visitors to Saratoga Springs are being encouraged to take advantage of public transportation. Increased DWI patrols will be deployed throughout the weekend.

City Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino asked downtown partiers to act responsibly and reminded the public of the city’s recently passed legislation that restricts carrying a firearm while intoxicated, approved after a November 2022 late-night shootout on Broadway.

“One would think it the logical thing that if you're going to be drinking or using cannabis and have any question about your judgment that if you are licensed to carry a firearm that you'd leave it in a locked safe somewhere. But, just as a reminder, the city has the new ordinance and it's there for everyone's protection,” said Montagnino.