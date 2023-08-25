Former Albany Bishop Hubbard remembered

Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass for Bishop Emeritus Howard Hubbard of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese Friday.

Family, friends, and fellow clergy members packed the pews to honor Hubbard, Albany’s ninth bishop, who served for nearly four decades. Hubbard was hospitalized late last week after suffering a stroke and died at age 84.

At St. Pius in Loudonville, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger remembered Hubbard as a friend.

“Where that even when our days are over on this earth, our eternity is only beginning. And it is that eternity that we accompany our brother Howard towards.”

A Lansingburgh native, Hubbard was ordained in 1963 in Rome. Hubbard soon built a reputation as a progressive priest who ministered in struggling neighborhoods and worked to make the church more inclusive.

After serving as a priest for 14 years, Pope Paul VI appointed Hubbard as Bishop.

An influential figure in the Capital Region and beyond, Hubbard stepped down after 37 years when he reached the mandatory retirement age, 75, in 2014. In retirement, Hubbard had hoped to step in and serve as a priest, but placed himself on leave amid a spate of sexual abuse claims against priests in the Albany Diocese. Hubbard also denied claims that he had abused children, but acknowledged under oath that he covered up child sex claims against other clergy. The diocese faces lawsuits to this day and filed for bankruptcy in March.

Again, Scharfenberger.

“Priests are human beings, and they are broken, and they are sinful, just like you and me. And sometimes, unfortunately, sometimes their own brokenness and sinfulness can get in the way of what they really want to do, which is to lead souls to the Lord.”

Last year, Hubbard requested the Vatican release him from the priesthood, a request that was denied. Earlier this month Hubbard announced that he had married Jennifer Hubbard in a civil ceremony in July. She and her children stood with the casket while greeting mourners Friday.

Angelo-Catholic Bishop Avery Comithier, a friend of both bishops, says it took courage for Scharfenberger to preside over the mass given the last chapter of Hubbard’s life.

“I think that that speaks volumes and I wish more of us would do that. That we can separate ourselves from the politics and look at the person and look at the work they are doing. So, my hat’s off to Bishop Scharfenberger.”

Sheila Sheridan, a family friend of Hubbard’s, says he was good to everyone, especially in Albany.

“I worked as an educator and he was in the South End doing a lot of social work at the time I was beginning teaching and he was just a wonderful person,” she said. “I think today was a very lovely event recognizing him and giving him a good sendoff. I think he’s high in heaven.”

The Diocese says Hubbard is being buried alongside his parents but did not disclose the location, saying his family asked for privacy.