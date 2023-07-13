Saratoga Race Course opening day 2023: Fans return with own tactics to pick a winner

Horse racing fans new and old returned to the Spa today for the 2023 meet at Saratoga Race Course.

When the main gates opened on Union Avenue Thursday morning, it was the first day at the races for Marlene Devaney and Sue Tozzo who traveled to Saratoga from Connecticut.

“We’ve never been and we thought it’d be so, that’s why we’re here,” said Devaney.

“I’ve known friends that have been coming here for years and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do but I don’t really know a whole lot about it,” said Tazzo.

It’s definitely not the first racing season for Bones Bockelman, who gathered with friends in the backyard picnic area, with a banner festooned with his nickname: The Bone Zone.

“1982, whatever that was. A long time ago we’ve been coming here,” said Bockelman. “I met a lot of nice guys up here. We come up in here. You see guys you ain’t see all year long. We all meet and greet and have fun, go to dinner…every day is a holiday here.”

The meet runs through Labor Day. New York Racing Association president and CEO Dave O’Rourke was heartened to see spectators queuing up.

“You know, I was just outside walking the grounds and you can see the folks lined up at the gate, and it looks we’re off to a strong start,” said O’Rourke.

Race fans at Saratoga have a lot of strategies – like how to find the best place to set up a base in the backyard or pick a winner.

Mike Sweeney said he places his bets using any information he can get.

“Handicap – use everything you can find, get all the paperwork you can find,” said Sweeney.

Mike Smith, who shares his name with a Hall of Fame jockey, plays it a little more loose.

“Just wing it. Just wing it,” said Mike Smith.

Standing in front of the Clubhouse just before the first post time, Kevin Rooney says he makes his wagers after getting a good look at the runners, but it’s not always a sure bet.

“I look to see how the horses look, are they relaxed? Who’s really overexcited, are they sweating too much? The younger horses…you want to see the horses that are acting professional. They look like they’re ready to run. And then you at the jockeys, a couple hot jockeys. You look at the trainers, a couple hot trainers. So you put all those combinations together and you still find a way to lose,” said Rooney.

With fans assembled on the apron, Saratoga’s new race caller Frank Mirahmadi carried on an opening race tradition.

“And they’re off at Saratoga!”

Thoroughbred Bustin Bay, number 5, captured the first race under jockey Jose Ortiz.

“Like I say, it’s good to win the first one and then hopefully get the ball rolling and keep piling up with wins,” said Ortiz.

I asked Kevin Rooney how his first bet of the meet went.

“How’d you do?”

“All right. I have enough money to bet the next race,” said Rooney.

Fans at Saratoga can place their bets at the track at the window or a touchscreen. Those watching from home can use the NYRA Bets mobile app, which was recently updated in a time of legal sports betting and fierce competition.

Bones Bockelman prefers to play in person.

“I don’t have a phone account because I’ll be betting kangaroos at 3 o’clock in the morning!”