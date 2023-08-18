Clinton Community College announces new scholarships

© 2023
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT
Clinton Community College officials have announced two new student scholarships.

The "D. Billy Jones Leaders of the North Country Scholarship" was unveiled by the Democratic Assemblyman to help students planning to specialize in manufacturing or criminal justice with an emphasis on women applicants.

The new "Michael H Carpenter Scholarship" is intended to help nontraditional students from economically or socially disadvantaged backgrounds seeking skills development especially in trade fields. Carpenter is co-founder of the MHAB Life Skills campus, a transitional housing and recovery center in Plattsburgh.

Both scholarships will be effective in the spring of 2024. The college did not indicate the amounts students will receive from the scholarships.

