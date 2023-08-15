Sheltering crisis at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

A sheltering crisis has the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society reaching out to the public.

CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck says the facility is at capacity. Hundreds of dogs and cats are up for adoption, in need of a "forever home."

"We have 262 cats and 126 dogs, we only have 85 dog kennels here at the shelter, and have had to reduce our municipal contracts. So right now we are at the point if we don't decrease the number of animals in our care, by Monday, next week, we may have to make some very difficult decisions," said Bouck.

It's been several years since the shelter had to euthanize animals. Bouck says adoption fees have been reduced.

While MHHS is contractually obligated to accept municipal strays, they are letting community members know that owner surrenders and intake of stray cats are on hold until further notice.

The adoption fee for all animals age 1 year and older is now just $50. The fee for animals under 1 year of age is $100.

To meet available pets, please visit https://mohawkhumane.org/adopt/available. Learn how to become a foster volunteer at https://mohawkhumane.org/fostering. Those wishing to help the animals in some other way may donate cash or items from our wishlist at https://mohawkhumane.org/donate.