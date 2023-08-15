© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Sheltering crisis at Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
Dogs and cats at the shelter, ready for adoption.
Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
Dogs and cats at the shelter, ready for adoption.

A sheltering crisis has the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society reaching out to the public.

CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck says the facility is at capacity. Hundreds of dogs and cats are up for adoption, in need of a "forever home."

"We have 262 cats and 126 dogs, we only have 85 dog kennels here at the shelter, and have had to reduce our municipal contracts. So right now we are at the point if we don't decrease the number of animals in our care, by Monday, next week, we may have to make some very difficult decisions," said Bouck.

It's been several years since the shelter had to euthanize animals. Bouck says adoption fees have been reduced.

While MHHS is contractually obligated to accept municipal strays, they are letting community members know that owner surrenders and intake of stray cats are on hold until further notice.

The adoption fee for all animals age 1 year and older is now just $50. The fee for animals under 1 year of age is $100.

To meet available pets, please visit https://mohawkhumane.org/adopt/available. Learn how to become a foster volunteer at https://mohawkhumane.org/fostering. Those wishing to help the animals in some other way may donate cash or items from our wishlist at https://mohawkhumane.org/donate.

Tags
News Mohawk Hudson Humane Societyhomeless animals
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas