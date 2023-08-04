New tactics being used to scam grandparents

The Vermont Attorney General says scammers are embracing new tactics in a common ruse.

Incidents of the so-called grandparent scam are rising, according to Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, and so are reports of new tactics to get elders’ money. The scam claims that a grandchild is in an emergency and needs money immediately. The AG says scammers are now sending “couriers” to collect money at the grandparents’ home.

Clark also notes that the Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning that scammers are using artificial intelligence to clone the voice of the grandchild. To protect from scams it is suggested that a family create a secret codeword and have a reliable contact list.