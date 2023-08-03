All that rain in July set records across the Northeast

It should come as no surprise that July was a record-setting month for rain in many parts of the northeast.

It was the wettest July on record in Albany, Hartford, Barre, Vermont, and Berlin, New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service. It was the second-rainiest July ever in Boston, Worcester, and Providence.

The extreme rainfall is in keeping with the predictions of climate scientists.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate System Research Center at UMass Amherst.