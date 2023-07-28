WAMC Sports Report 7/28/23: Bronny James discharged from hospital

NCAA

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is resting at home, three days after he went into cardiac arrest. Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for James said in a statement issued by the hospital Thursday that James was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where James was participating in basketball practice.

The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching. It will lose USC and UCLA to the Big Ten next year and has spent months trying to land a new media rights contract. Now Colorado is leaving at the same time. The Buffaloes say money wasn't the only lure back to the league where it was a founding member. Chancellor Philip DiStefano noted that Colorado will have more favorable start times across three time zones that will provide better exposure for the school.

WOMENS WORLD CUP

In World Cup action Thursday, Portugal beat Vietnam 2-nil, Nigeria topped Australia 3-2, and Argentina tied South Africa 2-2.

Today, England won its match against Denmark 1-nil and China's match against Haiti got underway at 7.

Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden. Like many players in the Women’s World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level. Of the 736 players competing at this year’s tournament, 137 have roots in American college-level soccer. The pool includes 16 who currently compete for Division I schools or lower divisions. Across the 32 teams that qualified for the group stage, more than one in every six players has had a career with a stop at an American school.

MLB

The New York Mets, who began the season with a $353 million payroll, beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to improve to 48-54. They also began the process of dismantling the team with the largest payroll of all-time, trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two teenage minor leaguers. They are seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds for the last two NL wild-card spots. The trade results in a savings of nearly $6.75 million for the Mets and New York’s luxury tax bill is reduced by $3.19 million. The Marlins, with the seventh-lowest payroll in the majors at a little more than $91 million, are a half-game behind the Phillies and Reds after going 7-13 this month.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikolas brushed back Happ with the first pitch when play resumed to run the count to 3-1. With the next pitch, Mikolas hit Happ in the rear.

Meanwhile, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Phillies were off last night. New York starts a three-game series against the Orioles at 7:05 tonight in Baltimore. The Red Sox start a three-game set against the Giants in San Francisco at 10:15 tonight. The Phillies start a three-game set against the Pirates in Pittsburgh at 7:05 tonight.

Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The playoff-contending team said Thursday it has decided not to deal the two-way superstar, just days before MLB’s trade deadline. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with his latest extraordinary performance on the mound and at the plate. Ohtani threw a one-hit shutout for his first complete game in the majors in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Detroit. Then, in Game 2, he homered twice to increase his major league-leading total to 38 before exiting with cramps.

WNBA

Breanna Stewart scored 25 of her 33 points in the first half, Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 13 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 95-84. New York scored the opening 11 points and led 57-42 at halftime. Stewart became the first player in WNBA history with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a half, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Stewart was 7 of 10 from the field in the first half and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. The Liberty went ahead by double figures for good after scoring nine straight points to begin the fourth. Sabrina Ionescu made it 92-78 with 2:58 remaining.

OLYMPICS

Six years into its mission to remedy the sex-abuse crisis in Olympic sports, the U.S. Center for SafeSport is struggling. The Associated Press examined five cases that exposed flaws at the overwhelmed agency that has been criticized by athletes, Olympic leaders and investigators with Washington connections. The Denver-based center has around 1,000 open cases, with some 150 new complaints coming in every week. Less than 15% of the more than 12,500 cases the center investigated from 2017 through 2022 ended with a formal resolution. Many other cases were closed because of administrative issues. The backlog, delays in resolving cases and confusion surrounding the reporting led one athlete to conclude the center is woefully under-equipped for its mission.

NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview. Until now, Payton had avoided not only criticizing the previous staff but even looking back at 2022 when the Broncos went 5-12 in Russell Wilson's first season in Denver. Payton went so far as to have a video made showing a truck without its rearview and side mirrors to send a message to his team about moving on from that dismal season. Jets coach Robert Saleh had some spicy comments in response.

SARATOGA RACE COURSE

It’s the third weekend of the Saratoga Race Course meeting. Saturday’s highlights include the Grade I Vanderbilt Handicap at six furlongs and the Grade II Jim Dandy at nine furlongs. Forte is the morning line favorite in the $500,000 Jim Dandy for 3-year-olds, the traditional Travers Stakes prep race.

